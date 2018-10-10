This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 10 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Schoolboy and family granted permission to stay in Ireland following campaign

Nonso Muojeke attends Tullamore College in Offaly.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 10 Oct 2018, 7:05 PM
37 minutes ago 2,684 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4279234

A 14-YEAR-OLD schoolboy has been granted leave to remain in Ireland with his mother and older brother.

Nonso Muojeke attends Tullamore College, and teachers and students from the school had campaigned for him to remain here after he received a deportation order.

The Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service (INIS) of the Department of Justice and Equality has today confirmed that the family have been granted permission to remain in the State.

The INIS indicated that this position was arrived at following a detailed re-consideration of the family’s immigration case in light of court proceedings and the receipt of updated submissions from the family in September.

The re-consideration was completed towards the end of last week with the relevant decision letters having been issued earlier this week.

A number of TDs had raised the case in the Dáil and a protest was held outside Leinster House in June. A petition to stop the family from being deported received over 21,000 signatures.

Nonso arrived in Ireland from Nigeria in 2007, when he was just two years old. His mother said she was forced to flee Nigeria with her two sons after her husband died.

The family’s application for asylum was declined in 2009 and a deportation order was issued in June.

‘Excelled against all odds’ 

Speaking about the case in the Dáil earlier this year, local Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen said the Muojeke children “excelled … against all the odds”.

They have flourished in their schools, in their community and in our country … Victor, the older boy, is now on a scholarship at the University of Limerick. Nonso is at Tullamore College and is an integral part of that community and that education system.

“They are as Irish, I believe, as the Minister or myself. They have not been a financial burden on the State, and will not be going forward.”

Cowen was among those to welcome today’s news, saying the family “can now cement roots in Tullamore”.

Responding to the news, Fine Gael TD Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy said the level of support that Nonso and his family received from Tullamore College and the wider Tullamore community is “testament to the huge contribution that they have made to the town since they moved here over 10 years ago”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Status Yellow weather alert issued for whole country
    101,882  37
    2
    		Status Orange wind warnings in 13 coastal counties as Storm Callum closes in
    57,788  57
    3
    		UK Supreme Court backs bakers who refused to make 'support gay marriage' cake
    50,596  184
    Fora
    1
    		'We once ordered too little stock to meet demand. People were asking if we were closing down'
    1,599  0
    2
    		These are a few important things that slipped under the radar in this year's budget
    1,394  0
    3
    		Higher gambling taxes have made Ireland one of the world's 'most penal' betting markets
    193  0
    The42
    1
    		'We need to protect and respect a player’s right to medical confidentiality'
    43,884  74
    2
    		New deal! Conor Murray agrees IRFU contract extension until June 2022
    28,166  62
    3
    		'I'd tell Harry that I don't agree with that. You'd have to put a gun to my head for me to not show up'
    25,593  17
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Graham Norton spoke on This Morning about his struggle to identify as Irish
    9,258  6
    2
    		Sophie Turner said she and Maisie Williams get high before sitting in the bath together... it's The Dredge
    4,914  0
    3
    		Chris Meloni was criticised for posting nude shots of Melania Trump because Twitter knows shaming when it sees it
    4,837  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Dublin man admits shooting father-of-one and dismembering his body
    Dublin man admits shooting father-of-one and dismembering his body
    Court of Appeal rejects application by Brian Rattigan to have drug dealing conviction quashed
    UK Supreme Court backs bakers who refused to make 'support gay marriage' cake
    HEALTH
    CervicalCheck: Report author says it's 'likely' that more women are affected
    CervicalCheck: Report author says it's 'likely' that more women are affected
    'It's not a coincidence': HSE expert links latest mumps outbreak to discredited study of MMR vaccine
    Michael Harty to vote against Budget over 'uninspired' and 'inadequate' measures
    GARDAí
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    Gardaí to recruit 800 new officers with €60 million funding increase
    Garda investigation launched after threat to carry out shooting at north Dublin school
    DUBLIN
    'Not part of God's plan': Hundreds attend Dublin funeral for Emma Mhic MhathÃºna
    'Not part of God's plan': Hundreds attend Dublin funeral for Emma Mhic Mhathúna
    Man banned from driving after leaving man with life-changing injuries
    Man killed after row over who owned can of drink, court hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie