Inspectors to be appointed to investigate INM, High Court rules

THE STATE’S CORPORATE watchdog has been successful in its High Court bid to have inspectors appointed to investigate affairs at Independent News Media (INM).

Mr Justice Peter Kelly made the ruling today, after months of legal wrangling between the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) and INM.

The State’s corporate watchdog took the legal action over allegations that the emails of staff members at the country’s largest media group were accessed – without the employees’ knowledge – by a third-party firm.

The matter was robustly fought by INM – which owns titles such as the Irish Independent and the Sunday World – which sought to block it with a judicial review which failed earlier this year.

As explained here, the recent furore was sparked by INM’s ill-fated bid for radio station Newstalk (owned by INM’s largest shareholder Denis O’Brien). In March 2017, the ODCE asked INM to “produce books and record” in relation to the proposed takeover.

As the ODCE’s involvement with INM persisted over the year, the watchdog announced on 23 March that it would be seeking to appoint inspectors.

INM, however, strongly resisted efforts to have inspectors appointed, and failed to block the case following a judicial review in June.

In an affidavit from ODCE director Ian Drennan, he said that there was a removal of INM’s IT system’s back-up tapes from the company’s premises. According to the affidavit, they were moved to the premises of a company outside of this jurisdiction in October 2014.

Drennan said that INM data was subsequently interrogated over the course of many months.

He said: “During the course of the data interrogation, INM’s data appears to have been searched against the names of various individuals, including, amongst others, a number of INM journalists and two senior counsel.”

