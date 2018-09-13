This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 13 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí hit 11 Wexford houses in early morning raid targeting organised burglary gangs

Four people have been arrested.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 13 Sep 2018, 2:02 PM
1 hour ago 4,981 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4233848
An Operation Thor checkpoint outside Kilkenny last year.
Image: Facebook
An Operation Thor checkpoint outside Kilkenny last year.
An Operation Thor checkpoint outside Kilkenny last year.
Image: Facebook

GARDAÍ TARGETING ORGANISED burglary gangs raided 11 houses in Wexford early this morning, arresting four people. 

The arrests came as part of Operation Thor, the force’s three-year push to target commercial burglaries nationwide.

This latest operation involved in excess of 50 gardaí from a number of units across the southeast as well as armed gardaí, detectives from the Organised Crime Bureau and the dog handling unit from Customs as Rosslare.

The search operation began simultaneously at 11 houses in the Enniscorthy area at 6.30 am this morning and a range of items were also recovered.

Gardaí said they seized cash, mobile phones, satellite navigation systems, walkie-talkies, a car key reader, a small quantity of cigarettes and financial documents.

Three men, two in their 40s and one in his 30s, as well as woman in her 20s were arrested during the operation and they all remain detained in a number of garda stations.

The search operation remains ongoing at the premises that were raided. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Motorist banned from driving for six months and fined €750 for parking in disabled bay
    52,737  73
    2
    		Poll: Do you support the occupation of vacant properties as a form of protest?
    51,414  229
    3
    		'Your daddy is a horrible person': Protesters criticised for shouting at Jacob Rees-Mogg's children
    45,868  74
    Fora
    1
    		After launching two new transatlantic routes, Aer Lingus is eyeing up Vancouver
    1,521  0
    2
    		A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked
    496  0
    3
    		Ireland's second-biggest hotel group is being sold to a US investment firm
    395  0
    The42
    1
    		'Coach told me, 'You'll be playing with Kieran Donaghy. He's the LeBron James of Gaelic football''
    27,420  6
    2
    		'We're all absolutely honoured to be here for him and in memory of him'
    21,288  1
    3
    		15 players from Limerick as 8 counties feature in 2018 All-Star hurling nominations
    18,853  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Aslan's Christy Dignam completely shut down an audience member who mocked his false teeth
    7,731  3
    2
    		Monogamy, Mary from Manchester and multiple partners: RTÉ viewers were as baffled as Vogue Williams last night
    6,756  1
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    4,637  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Mental health patients to be re-examined due to emergency legislation to address 'unconstitutional' law
    Mental health patients to be re-examined due to emergency legislation to address 'unconstitutional' law
    Motorist banned from driving for six months and fined €750 for parking in disabled bay
    Three jailed for combined total of over 30 years after carrying out knife and acid robberies in the UK
    GARDAí
    Taoiseach: I didn't like seeing contractors in balaclavas on North Frederick Street
    Taoiseach: I didn't like seeing contractors in balaclavas on North Frederick Street
    Two men released from Garda custody following gun and ammunition seizure at Dublin property
    Gardaí arrest four in crackdown on illegal TV streaming
    DUBLIN
    From 'not a chance' to covering the cost of post-training meals: How 'Blues Sisters' got the green light
    From 'not a chance' to covering the cost of post-training meals: How 'Blues Sisters' got the green light
    Dublin boss Bohan: 'It was probably the most competitive game we’ve had all year’
    Dublin City Council says sale of former Magdalene Laundry site is 'chance of a lifetime'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie