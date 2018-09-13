Gardaí hit 11 Wexford houses in early morning raid targeting organised burglary gangs

An Operation Thor checkpoint outside Kilkenny last year.

GARDAÍ TARGETING ORGANISED burglary gangs raided 11 houses in Wexford early this morning, arresting four people.

The arrests came as part of Operation Thor, the force’s three-year push to target commercial burglaries nationwide.

This latest operation involved in excess of 50 gardaí from a number of units across the southeast as well as armed gardaí, detectives from the Organised Crime Bureau and the dog handling unit from Customs as Rosslare.

The search operation began simultaneously at 11 houses in the Enniscorthy area at 6.30 am this morning and a range of items were also recovered.

Gardaí said they seized cash, mobile phones, satellite navigation systems, walkie-talkies, a car key reader, a small quantity of cigarettes and financial documents.

Three men, two in their 40s and one in his 30s, as well as woman in her 20s were arrested during the operation and they all remain detained in a number of garda stations.

The search operation remains ongoing at the premises that were raided.