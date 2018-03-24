Fianna Fáil support drops five points in latest opinion poll

FIANNA FÁIL HAS seen its support drop five points in the latest opinion poll.

The Red C/Sunday Business Post shows Fine Gael making ground, but the opposition losing it.

The poll says that Fine Gael commands 33% of public support – up a point. Fianna Fáil is down five to 24%m with Sinn Féin up two points to 16%.

Independents hold 11% of support, which is unchanged. Also unchanged are Labour at 6%, Greens at 2% and Social Democrats at 2%. Renua and Solidarity-PBP are up one each to 2%. The Independent Alliances is down one point to 1%.

Others make up 1%.

It is the second such opinion poll to show a bounce in support for Sinn Féin since Mary Lou McDonald took over as leader. However the poll, taken in the week between 15 and 22 March, shows that the public may not have connected with Fianna Fáil’s criticisms of the Strategic Communications Unit.

The full poll will be carried in tomorrow’s Sunday Business Post.