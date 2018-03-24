  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 24 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fianna Fáil support drops five points in latest opinion poll

FIne Gael’s support has risen by one point.

By Paul Hosford Saturday 24 Mar 2018, 6:00 PM
57 minutes ago 3,611 Views 54 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3922487
File
Image: RollingNews.ie
File
File
Image: RollingNews.ie

FIANNA FÁIL HAS seen its support drop five points in the latest opinion poll.

The Red C/Sunday Business Post shows Fine Gael making ground, but the opposition losing it.

The poll says that Fine Gael commands 33% of public support – up a point. Fianna Fáil is down five to 24%m with Sinn Féin up two points to 16%.

Independents hold 11% of support, which is unchanged. Also unchanged are Labour at 6%, Greens at 2% and Social Democrats at 2%. Renua and Solidarity-PBP are up one each to 2%. The Independent Alliances is down one point to 1%.

Others make up 1%.

It is the second such opinion poll to show a bounce in support for Sinn Féin since Mary Lou McDonald took over as leader. However the poll, taken in the week between 15 and 22 March, shows that the public may not have connected with Fianna Fáil’s criticisms of the Strategic Communications Unit.

The full poll will be carried in tomorrow’s Sunday Business Post.

Read: Seven teens rescued after getting stranded on Sandymount beach

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (54)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Policeman critical after swapping himself for hostage as three die in France terrorist attack
117,118  80
2
Policeman who swapped himself for hostage in supermarket siege dies of injuries
70,580  51
3
Garda and former Tipp hurling captain awarded €195k for suffering 'devastating injuries' on duty
70,409  26
Fora
1
Ireland's biggest hotelier says Dublin needs to 'grow up like other European cities'
359  0
2
How to successfully sell your business in 10 steps
82  0
3
This Irish man sees thousands of startup pitches a year - here's how to get his attention
77  0
The42
1
As it happened: Turkey v Ireland, international friendly
31,176  50
2
Toothless Ireland fail to register a single shot on target and more talking points from the Turkey loss
28,925  69
3
New faces fail to inspire Ireland in Turkey
23,351  71
DailyEdge.ie
1
Julian Benson won over Late Late Show viewers with his frank and positive chat about life with CF
9,481  0
2
This girl got a Coppers tattoo so she could get a Gold Card, but she's too young and life isn't fair
9,424  5
3
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were pretty grossed out by a prosthetic foot in Belfast yesterday
5,402  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRASH
50 years on, mystery still surrounds Ireland's worst ever air crash
50 years on, mystery still surrounds Ireland's worst ever air crash
Man killed in single-car crash in Co Kerry in early hours of the morning
'Wonderful, vibrant and valued': Two women killed in Ballinasloe crash named locally
CRIME
Attempted killing of Hutch family member in Turkey investigated
Attempted killing of Hutch family member in Turkey investigated
Plea for leniency rejected as man who is sole carer for elderly parents jailed for drug charge
Cocaine, cannabis and ketamine worth over €1.4m seized in Dublin
COURTS
Two men who hijacked a skip-hire truck and attacked the driver jailed
Two men who hijacked a skip-hire truck and attacked the driver jailed
Garda and former Tipp hurling captain awarded €195k for suffering 'devastating injuries' on duty
'Come back Joshua': Mother delivers impact statement as father sentenced to life for murdering baby
DUBLIN
Man found guilty of sexually assaulting and falsely imprisoning women
Man found guilty of sexually assaulting and falsely imprisoning women
Woman in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Ranelagh
Fans warned about websites selling fake Rolling Stones tickets

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie