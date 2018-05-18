  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 18 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Court hears Paddy Jackson has paid 'an enormous price' despite rape acquittal

As an application was made at Belfast Crown Court to award Jackson his legal costs following the ‘not guilty’.

By Ashleigh McDonald Friday 18 May 2018, 6:26 PM
1 hour ago 12,841 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4021846
Image: Charles McQuillan
Image: Charles McQuillan

FORMER IRELAND AND Ulster rugby player Paddy Jackson is “without employment… and without an offer of employment” following the high profile trial held in Belfast, a court heard today.

As an application was made at Belfast Crown Court to award Jackson his legal costs following the ‘not guilty’ verdict at the end of March, the barrister who represented the sportsman at the nine-and-a-half week trial today said his client “has paid an enormous price for the events of that night, despite what we would say was a resounding acquittal”.

Brendan Kelly QC also spoke of the “pollution via Twitter” and on other forms of social media both during and in the wake of the trial, adding Jackson’s employment as a rugby player was terminated “on the basis of text messages”.

During today’s application – which was made to Judge Patricia Smyth who presided over the trial – it emerged that Jackson (26), from south Belfast, had paid his legal fees.

He has now applied to the court to have this money refunded by the Public Prosecution Service. It also emerged that “post charge”, Jackson’s employers “halves his wages”.

Following a mammoth trial, Jackson and three co-accused were acquitted of offences arising from an alleged incident in his bedroom in the early hours of 28 June, 2016.

While Jackson was cleared by jury of raping and sexually assaulting a then 19-year old student, his teammate Stuart Olding (25) was also acquitted a rape.

Blane McIlroy (26) was acquitted of exposure, while 25-year old Rory Harrison was cleared of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

Brendan Kelly QC – who represented Jackson in the trial and again during today’s bid to award him his costs – the defence barrister said he was bringing the application under the Costs of Criminal Cases Act, NI.

Pointing out that such an application was rare, given that most defendants here are granted Legal Aid, Kelly said that “in this jurisdiction there is no real concept of central funds”, and called for Jackson – the “acquitted applicant” – to have legal costs refunded.

Regarding the costs incurred by Jackson, Kelly said the trial was initially scheduled to last between three to five weeks, but ended up spanning over a period of nine-and-a-half weeks.

Saying some of the delays in the trial were “unavoidable and unique”, Kelly spoke of days lost to jury sickness, and days lost due to issues arising with the “unparallelled level of publicity” – none of which he said could be attributed in any way to Jackson.

The barrister also highlighted the delay in time between the complainant going to the PSNI, and the case coming to court.

The QC said:

It is inexcusable in a well-funded, properly run system of justice that a defendant of good character, times four, should wait for 13 months before they find their fate is to prosecute.

All these delays, Kelly said, resulted in “uncontrolled intrusion on his (Jackson’s) finances. This has led to him being further out of pocket”.

No offers of employment

Revealing Jackson is “without employment” and with no pending offers of employment, Kelly revealed Jackson’s parents “greatly assisted” with the “substantial” legal fees from their retirement fund.

Telling the court the application was “not to punish the Crown”, Kelly added:

It is made against them because in Northern Ireland there is no place to go, other than the Crown. In other jurisdictions there is, here there isn’t.

Crown barrister Toby Hedworth QC, spoke of an “absence of precedents” of such applications.

Telling the court the prosecution against Mr Jackson and his three co-defendants was “warranted”, Mr Hedworth spoke of the potential “unseen pressures” that may be considered by prosecutors when making decisions about whether or not cases should proceed if it was ruled the Crown would have to pay the costs of defendants who are not granted Legal Aid, and who are subsequently acquitted.

Hedworth said Jackson “embarked upon a course where he chose to have representation that he paid for privately”, added that as his legal fees mounted, Jackson could have followed Olding by applying for Legal Aid, but “his choice was not to do so”.

The prosecutor said that while he accepted this was an “unusual area”, he told Judge Smyth this was not a case where court costs should be covered by the PPS.

Judge Smyth reserved judgment on the application, telling the court “I cannot give you a date, it will not be soon due to other pressures of work”.

The Judge is expected to hear a similar application made on behalf of Stuart Olding, who initially funded his own defence but who was granted Legal Aid half way through the trial.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ashleigh McDonald

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
An Taisce lodges complaint over huge 'No' sign placed on Benbulben by pro-life group
147,830  427
2
After being summoned to the Vatican over child sex abuse scandal, all Chilean bishops resign
62,366  44
3
Gardaí want to talk to two people in relation to Anastasia Kriegel murder
52,810  17
Fora
1
'A personal disappointment': Sugru investors take a loss from the hi-tech glue-maker's sale
417  0
2
JustEat is quietly switching up its playbook... it's now hiring delivery drivers
325  0
3
Tech behemoth Google has bought 'Boland's Quay' in Dublin's docklands
290  0
The42
1
'We probably won't get home until 2.30 in the morning. And all our lads work'
40,010  7
2
'If one person reads this and feels it helps them, that’d be brilliant'
39,684  25
3
'I just went for it' - Sam Bennett on becoming the first Irishman in 30 years to win two Grand Tour stages
26,741  35
DailyEdge
1
Ed Sheeran and Mick Jagger went for lunch together in Dublin... it's The Dredge
6,524  1
2
Graham Linehan has a few words for anyone who isn't planning to vote next Friday
4,210  1
3
7 life lessons over 7 years with the inimitable Charlotte-Letitia Crosby
4,065  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
'I know her as an innocent child': Tributes paid to murdered Anastasia Kriegel
'I know her as an innocent child': Tributes paid to murdered Anastasia Kriegel
Gardaí want to talk to two people in relation to Anastasia Kriegel murder
Gardaí help police in Spain seize €3.4 million worth of cannabis destined for Ireland
COURTS
Court hears Paddy Jackson has paid 'an enormous price' despite rape acquittal
Court hears Paddy Jackson has paid 'an enormous price' despite rape acquittal
Man jailed for 18.5 years for 'brutal' attacks and sexual assaults on women
Care worker who uploaded video of sexual assault of resident to Facebook sentenced to year in prison
DRUGS
Car, watches, drugs and cash seized in Dublin and Wexford
Car, watches, drugs and cash seized in Dublin and Wexford
Gardaí seize cannabis worth €100k after spotting men exchanging rucksacks in Dublin
Car stopped in Clare leads to €250k cannabis seizure
GARDAí
Man arrested after cannabis and â¬12,000 in cash seized in raid on Dublin house
Man arrested after cannabis and €12,000 in cash seized in raid on Dublin house
Pictures: Man charged after car chase that ended near Croke Park as thousands filed out from Rolling Stones
Want to become a garda? A new recruitment drive has been launched

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie