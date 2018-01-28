  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 28 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No cash? No problem - This Paris church now takes bank cards

Starting today, worshippers at Saint-François de Molitor church can use their debit or credit cards to donate.

By AFP Sunday 28 Jan 2018, 9:15 AM
1 hour ago 5,269 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3813891
The Schelf Church in Schwerin, Germany also accepts card donations
Image: Jens Battner via PA Images
The Schelf Church in Schwerin, Germany also accepts card donations
The Schelf Church in Schwerin, Germany also accepts card donations
Image: Jens Battner via PA Images

THE PASSING AROUND of collection baskets at Catholic mass usually leads to a collective digging through pockets and purses for loose change or small bills – but a Paris church is testing a high-tech alternative.

Starting today, worshippers at Saint-François de Molitor church in the city’s 16th Arrondissement can use their debit or credit cards to donate using baskets equipped with contactless payment terminals.

“The premise is simple: An entire generation is using bills and coins less and less,” the diocese of Paris said in a statement.

The five baskets keep their traditional woven design, but will accept digital donations of €2 to €10.

Weekly collections remain a key source of financing for Catholic churches in France, accounting for 23% of the more than €600 million donated in 2016.

In Paris, the average parishioner contributes nearly €100 a year.

The baskets aren’t the first efforts to reach out to the tech-savvy faithful. Since October 2016, eight Paris churches have accepted weekly offerings via an app called La Quete, or The Collection.

Eight more in the capital will start using La Quete today, joining around 5,000 others that have signed up for the service.

“We increase a parish’s resources because donations are two to five times higher than those in cash,” said Stanislas Billot de Lochner, co-founder of Obole Digitale (Digital Offering) which created the app.

And there’s no need to worry about fellow worshippers looking askance if users just pass the basket: slips of paper confirming their donation are available at the door.

“It allows us to remove any reluctance from a churchgoer who might think, I’ve made an offering but people are still looking at me funny and saying to themselves, ‘he didn’t give anything’,” Billot de Lochner said.

Read: Pope Francis enrages Chile sex abuse victims as he accuses them of slander

More: Government plans to scrap provision allowing church to appoint teachers and principals

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I went from dad bod to six-pack in eight months because of a promise I made myself as a child'
73,029  65
2
A major builder is suing planning officials over a 650-home Wicklow development
60,471  86
3
Three men arrested after armed robbery of Dublin pharmacy
31,839  17
Fora
1
How Dealz's 'build now, ask later' record is slowly catching up with it
855  0
2
A Dublin startup has raised millions to corner the data protection training market
303  0
3
A co-op housing group wants to build projects in south Dublin and border counties
185  0
The42
1
As it happened: Dublin v Kildare, Allianz Football League Division 1
49,758  15
2
As it happened: Liverpool v West Brom, FA Cup fourth round
46,296  63
3
As it Happened: Cork v Kilkenny, Division 1A hurling league
46,062  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
Reese Witherspoon, Domhnall Gleeson, and The Rock... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
8,746  1
2
What to watch on TV tonight: Saturday
6,364  1
3
How Well Do You Remember These Bangers From 1998?
5,626  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Kinahan Hutch feud coincides with huge need for armed Garda prisoner escorts to courts
Kinahan Hutch feud coincides with huge need for armed Garda prisoner escorts to courts
Child abuser Bill Kenneally has launched an appeal against his 14-year jail sentence
Family home of man jailed for exploiting young girls 'was attacked earlier this week'
HEALTH
Selling energy drinks to children: No plans from other retailers to copy Aldi's ban
Selling energy drinks to children: No plans from other retailers to copy Aldi's ban
Number of elderly people with four or more diseases to double by 2035
Low-cost gym chain Flyefit has worked out a huge increase in revenue
GARDAí
National Stadium shooting: GardaÃ­ looking for dark coloured Lexus car
National Stadium shooting: Gardaí looking for dark coloured Lexus car
Man charged over discovery of suspected meth lab in Dublin
'This was attempted murder': Suspected arson attack on family home in Waterford

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie