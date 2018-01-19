  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 19 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pope Francis enrages Chile sex abuse victims as he accuses them of slander

He said that until he sees proof of the sex abuse scandals in Chile, the accusations are “all calumny”.

By Associated Press Friday 19 Jan 2018, 1:39 PM
3 hours ago 15,686 Views 100 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3806439
Pope Francis arrives to celebrate Mass on Lobito Beach in Iquique, Chile
Image: Juan Karita via AP
Pope Francis arrives to celebrate Mass on Lobito Beach in Iquique, Chile
Pope Francis arrives to celebrate Mass on Lobito Beach in Iquique, Chile
Image: Juan Karita via AP

POPE FRANCIS HAS accused victims of Chile’s most notorious paedophile of slander, during the end to a visit meant to help heal the wounds of a sex abuse scandal that has cost the Catholic Church its credibility in the country.

Francis said that until he sees proof that Bishop Juan Barros was complicit in covering up the sex crimes of the Reverend Fernando Karadima, such accusations against Barros are “all calumny”.

The pope’s remarks drew shock from Chileans and immediate rebuke from victims and their advocates.They noted the accusers were deemed credible enough by the Vatican that it sentenced Karadima to a lifetime of “penance and prayer” for his crimes in 2011.

A Chilean judge also found the victims to be credible, saying that while she had to drop criminal charges against Karadima because too much time had passed, proof of his crimes wasn’t lacking.

“As if I could have taken a selfie or a photo while Karadima abused me and others and Juan Barros stood by watching it all,” tweeted Barros’ most vocal accuser, Juan Carlos Cruz.

These people are truly crazy, and the pontiff talks about atonement to the victims. Nothing has changed, and his plea for forgiveness is empty.

Karadima scandal

The Karadima scandal dominated Francis’ visit to Chile and the overall issue of sex abuse and church cover-up was likely to factor into his three-day trip to Peru that began yesterday evening.

Karadima’s victims reported to church authorities as early as 2002 that he would kiss and fondle them in the swank Santiago parish he ran, but officials refused to believe them. Only when the victims went public with their accusations in 2010 did the Vatican launch an investigation that led to Karadima being removed from ministry.

The emeritus archbishop of Santiago subsequently apologised for having refused to believe the victims from the start.

Francis reopened the wounds of the scandal in 2015 when he named Barros, a protege of Karadima, as bishop of the southern diocese of Osorno. Karadima’s victims say Barros knew of the abuse, having seen it, but did nothing. Barros has denied the allegations.

His appointment outraged Chileans, badly divided the Osorno diocese and further undermined the church’s already shaky credibility in the country.

Seeking forgiveness

Francis had sought to heal the wounds by meeting this week with abuse victims and begging forgiveness for the crimes of church pastors. But yesterday, he struck a defiant tone when asked by a Chilean journalist about Barros.

“The day they bring me proof against Bishop Barros, I’ll speak,” Francis said.

There is not one shred of proof against him. It’s all calumny. Is that clear?

Francis had defended the appointment before, calling the Osorno controversy “stupid” and the result of a campaign mounted by leftists. But The Associated Press reported last week that the Vatican was so worried about the fallout from the Karadima affair that it was prepared in 2014 to ask Barros and two other Karadima-trained bishops to resign and go on a yearlong sabbatical.

According to a 31 January 2015 letter obtained by AP from Francis to the executive committee of the Chilean bishops’ conference, the plan fell apart and Barros was sent to Osorno.

Juan Carlos Claret, spokesman for a group of Osorno lay Catholics who have mounted a three-year campaign against Barros, questioned why Francis was now accusing the victims of slandering Barros when the Vatican was so convinced of their claims that it planned to remove him in 2014.

“Isn’t the pastoral problem that we’re living (in Osorno) enough to get rid of him?” Claret asked.

The reference was to the fact that — guilty or not — Barros has been unable to do his job because so many Osorno Catholics and priests don’t recognize him as their bishop. They staged an unprecedented protest during his 2015 installation ceremony and have protested his presence ever since.

‘Tremendous error’

Anne Barrett Doyle, of the online database BishopAccountability.org, said it was “sad and wrong” for the pope to discredit the victims since “the burden of proof here rests with the church, not the victims — and especially not with victims whose veracity has already been affirmed”.

“He has just turned back the clock to the darkest days of this crisis,” she said in a statement.

“Who knows how many victims now will decide to stay hidden, for fear they will not be believed?”

German Silva, a political scientist at Santiago’s Universidad Mayor, said the pope’s comments were a “tremendous error” that will reverberate in Chile and beyond.

Patricio Navia, a political science professor at Diego Portales University in Santiago, said Francis had gone much further than Chilean bishops in acknowledging the sexual abuse scandal, which many Chileans appreciated.

“Then right before leaving, Francis turns around and says: ‘By the way, I don’t think Barros is guilty. Show me some proof,’” Navia said, adding that the comment will probably erase any goodwill the pope had won over the issue.

Navia said the Karadima scandal had radically changed how Chileans view the church.

“In the typical Chilean family, parents [now] think twice before sending their kids to Catholic school because you never know what is going to happen,” Navia said.

Read: Scientists say adolescence now lasts until the age of 24

More: Three men arrested after gardaí uncover cannabis worth €360,000 in converted garage

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (100)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
13 cars involved in multiple collisions in a hailstorm on the M7 in Tipperary
116,263  32
2
Canadian woman pleads guilty to killing friend after being incriminated by her own selfie
66,117  27
3
Teenager who fled Californian house of horrors had been planning escape 'for two years'
64,821  36
Fora
1
Ireland's sovereign wealth fund is taking a massive punt on solar farms
490  0
2
Low-cost gym chain Flyefit has worked out a huge increase in revenue
409  0
3
This Dublin startup can work out how stressed workers are – from just their voices
271  0
The42
1
'A shambles - nobody has thought about the players': Irish contingent caught up in US chaos
41,015  20
2
Here's what your province needs to happen in the decisive Champions Cup pool matches
25,301  27
3
'I thought I was going to die,' says US Olympian of doctor's abuse
21,497  0
DailyEdge.ie
1
Want to work with DailyEdge.ie? We're hiring a paid intern
12,517  0
2
9 of the quickest reactions to Micheál Martin coming out in favour of Repeal The 8th
9,405  5
3
Saoirse Ronan played a lovely game of Who'd You Rather with Ellen Degeneres
8,484  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Evidence from garda identifying Patrick Hutch may be 'compromised by press coverage', court told
Evidence from garda identifying Patrick Hutch may be 'compromised by press coverage', court told
Garda Detective who sent abusive letters to State solicitor is jailed for three years
13-year-old boy who sexually assaulted teen in park sentenced to 10 months in detention
GARDAí
Three men arrested after gardaÃ­ uncover cannabis worth â¬360,000 in converted garage
Three men arrested after gardaí uncover cannabis worth €360,000 in converted garage
Three arrested in garda operation targeting burglary gangs
Three arrested after tools stolen from building site
DUBLIN
Most Irish university graduates are employed in Dublin and Cork
Most Irish university graduates are employed in Dublin and Cork
2011 Dublin All-Ireland winner looks set to join reigning champions' coaching ticket
You may have heard of his famous Library - but just who was Chester Beatty?
COURT
Music teacher claimed â¬175,000 in welfare while living in â¬3,000 penthouse apartment, court told
Music teacher claimed €175,000 in welfare while living in €3,000 penthouse apartment, court told
Cannabis grower says it's 'absurd and bananas' that he can be accused of committing a crime
Crowd outside Regency Hotel shooting was 'extremely hostile' to gardaí, court told

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie