Occupants of car flee scene after crashing into government office building

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a collision that occurred on Pearse Street, Dublin, in the early hours of this morning.

A garda spokesperson told TheJournal.ie that the incident occurred at 1.45am on Pearse Street. A car collided with another vehicle and then crashed into the wall of a Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection building on Pearse Street.

Gardaí said they have not received any reports of injuries related to the crash. The occupants of the car fled the scene.

Images from the scene show gardaí searching the damaged vehicle this morning.

They also show the damage done to the wall and windows of Goldsmith House, where the department’s Social Inclusion Division is based.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.