  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 11 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Put the bloody thing away': 60% of Irish drivers have used their phones at a red light

“Phone use by Irish drivers is at ridiculously high levels,” according to The AA.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 11 Feb 2018, 5:36 PM
2 hours ago 13,506 Views 45 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3846693
Image: SergeyIT via Shutterstock
Image: SergeyIT via Shutterstock

ONE IN TWELVE drivers in Ireland have admitted to using their phone on an “occasional basis” while driving, in an AA Car Insurance survey of road users.

The survey of over 6,461 drivers in Ireland also found that almost two-thirds of respondents admitted to using their phones at a red light on at least one occasion in the past.

“Phone use by Irish drivers is at ridiculously high levels,” says the AA’s director of consumer affairs Conor Faughnan.

It’s dysfunctional. We all know you can’t do it and we all know it’s dangerous, but every single day Irish drivers in their tens and hundreds of thousands can’t resist the urge.
Put the bloody thing away and watch what you are doing.

The survey also found that 1.42% admitting to “regularly” using their phone on the open road, and 0.83% of respondents said they use their phone while driving in flowing traffic on a daily basis.

It’s currently illegal to use a mobile phone when driving; the punishment if you’re caught is a €60 fine and three penalty points, which remain on your license for three years.

The AA said despite these measures, there were still high levels of phone-usage while driving due to “deficiencies” in the levels of policing on Irish roads.

“Unfortunately, for some people if they feel the risk of being caught is relatively low, they’re willing to flout the law and, in doing so, put other road users in danger. ”

Even when stuck at a red light it’s important that your concentration remains on the road in front of you and that you’re on the lookout for vulnerable road users.

Meanwhile Chief Superintendent Aidan Reid said previously that “any distraction, not only mobile phones, can cause a momentary lapse in concentration which could lead to your vehicle veering off course, or preventing you from noticing the red traffic light or the child playing on the road.”

Read: Gardaí crackdown on drivers using mobile phones

Read: Fresh snow-ice warning issued as wintry showers move through country

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (45)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Investigation under way after death of garda at Ballymun Garda Station
98,583  0
2
International hotel chain 'unwittingly accepted millions of euro in Irish drug money'
87,741  0
3
The firm behind the controversy magnet White Moose Cafe has raked in nearly €100,000
53,386  22
Fora
1
Feuds between telcos and councils are fuelling Ireland's mobile coverage black spots
466  0
2
If a supermarket can sell bananas through storytelling, so can you - here's how
108  0
3
Four years after its News Corp takeover, Storyful is going through a painful adolescence
102  0
The42
1
As it happened: Galway v Mayo, Kildare v Tyrone, Roscommon v Down - Sunday GAA match tracker
42,033  18
2
As it happened: Newcastle vs Man United, Premier League
30,721  51
3
As It Happened: Southampton v Liverpool, Premier League
28,082  32
DailyEdge.ie
1
Kim Cattrall was much more welcoming of Cynthia Nixon's condolences after calling out Sarah Jessica Parker yesterday
10,191  2
2
What Percent Conor McGregor Are You?
8,618  7
3
Poll: Do you buy pancake mix or just make pancakes from scratch yourself?
5,721  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Judge in plea to family fighting over father's estate: 'You are all of the same flesh and blood'
Judge in plea to family fighting over father's estate: 'You are all of the same flesh and blood'
Suspect in murder case suffered traumatic brain injury while trying to escape gardaí
David Drumm authorised deals leading to falsification of bank's balance sheet, court hears
GARDAí
Two handguns, ammo and cannabis seized at Finglas house
Two handguns, ammo and cannabis seized at Finglas house
Investigation under way after death of garda at Ballymun Garda Station
Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin
DUBLIN
As it happened: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
As it happened: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
A look back at Dublin's relationship with the Spire over the last 15 years
Ireland hammer Italy but eight-try win comes at a cost for Schmidt's side
EU
Should Ireland leave the EU? New poll shows only 10% of voters would back 'Irexit'
Should Ireland leave the EU? New poll shows only 10% of voters would back 'Irexit'
Explainer: Why the "cast iron" guarantee for no hard Brexit border may now be in doubt
Varadkar: 'The Israeli government has a tendency to disengage with countries that recognise the state of Palestine'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie