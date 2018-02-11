Fresh snow-ice warning issued as wintry showers move through country

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a fresh snow-ice warning for Ireland, kicking in from midnight tonight into tomorrow morning.

The Status Yellow alert says that “further showers of hail, sleet and snow today and tonight will give additional accumulations of up to 3cm of snow, with larger amounts on higher ground, especially in Ulster and Connacht”.

The afternoon and evening will remain cold with snowfall expected in many counties with the exception of east Leinster where there are long sunny spells.

There will be more wintry showers this evening but they will become less frequent in the east and south-east.

It’ll be cold and frosty despite a strong westerly breeze, with temperatures ranging between -2 to 1 degrees.

After an initially showery start to Monday, Met Éireann forecasts “fair weather” in the afternoon with temperatures ranging between 4 and 7 degrees.

It also forecasts another band of snow to spread from the west of the country on Tuesday night.