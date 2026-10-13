A bulk deposit return machine. Re-turn
big bag of cans

Deposit return scheme promises more bulk machines you can tip a whole bag into

Supermarkets that already have the machines say they are very popular.
8.41am, 13 Oct 2026
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THE DEPOSIT RETURN scheme for cans and bottles has promised to roll out more bulk reverse vending machines by the end of the year.

Strong uptake of the deposit return scheme for recycling plastic drinks bottles and aluminium drinks cans has resulted in frequent queues for the regular return machines in many shops and supermarkets.

The regular return machines with which the scheme launched require people to return their bottles and cans one at a time to get their deposits back.

The new bulk machines allow you to tip a bag of bottles and cans into the machine, and it tots up the total itself.

These have so far been rolled out at locations in Dublin, Cork, Kildare, Kerry, Westmeath, Roscommon, Wexford, Galway, Monaghan, Limerick, Wicklow, Laois, Donegal and Cavan (full list below).

Re-Turn March 2026 (16) The bulk machines can more easily process high volumes. Re-turn Re-turn

Re-Turn, the scheme operator, said the bulk machines are part of its drive to make the scheme more convenient and accessible for consumers.

There are 25 already in place and another nine will be rolled out this year, Re-turn said this morning.

Supermarkets that already have the bulk machines have told retail trade magazine Checkout they have been welcomed by customers and can take up to 100 containers in one go. The machines are also expected to be popular with sports clubs and charities who collect bottles and cans as a fundraising measure.

At one Tesco in Arklow, Co Wicklow, over 120,000 containers were taken by a bulk machine in its first seven days of operation, more than double the volume typically returned in a normal week, Checkout reported.

Of 3.5 billion containers returned since the deposit return scheme launched in February 2024, 61 million have been returned at bulk machines.

  • Eurospar Hartstown, Dublin (D15 H6CF) - three machines
  • Lidl Maynooth, Kildare (W23 FV34)
  • Lidl Mullingar, Westmeath (N91 C7NH)
  • Lidl Killorglin, Kerry (V93 C3NV)
  • SuperValu Carrigaline, Cork (P43 A096)
  • Newcastle Service Station, Dublin (D22 E7N6)
  • Aldi Naas II, Kildare (W91 YR8H)
  • O’Brien’s Service Station, Bishopstown, Cork (T12 H738)
  • Casey’s Londis, Roscommon (F42 RY88)
  • Duffy’s SuperValu Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon (F45 NC84)
  • Londis The Faythe, Wexford (Y35 XK03)
  • Eurospar Cobh, Cork (P24 RK09)
  • O’Toole’s SuperValu Tuam, Galway (H54 TH98)
  • McNally’s Service Station, Cootehill Road, Monaghan (H18 XP52)
  • Dooley’s SuperValu, Newcastle West, Limerick (V42 D702)
  • Tesco Arklow, Wicklow (Y14 NP59) - two machines
  • Downey’s Centra, Portlaoise (R32 HX3X)
  • Lidl Cavan (H12 HK15)
  • Lidl Pottery Road, Dún Laoghaire (A96 H395)
  • Fresh Today Axis, Longford (N39 EY97)
  • SuperValu Fairways, Dundalk (A91 EYX9)
  • SuperValu, Carndonoagh, Donegal (F93 V2ND)

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Readers argue whether the deposit return scheme and bulk machines are convenient
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The scheme is a frustrating, unfair hassle versus a welcome way to cut litter
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Green bins at home are far more convenient
Queues and broken machines make returning bottles annoying
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