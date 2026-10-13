Deposit return scheme promises more bulk machines you can tip a whole bag into

THE DEPOSIT RETURN scheme for cans and bottles has promised to roll out more bulk reverse vending machines by the end of the year.

Strong uptake of the deposit return scheme for recycling plastic drinks bottles and aluminium drinks cans has resulted in frequent queues for the regular return machines in many shops and supermarkets.

The regular return machines with which the scheme launched require people to return their bottles and cans one at a time to get their deposits back.

The new bulk machines allow you to tip a bag of bottles and cans into the machine, and it tots up the total itself.

These have so far been rolled out at locations in Dublin, Cork, Kildare, Kerry, Westmeath, Roscommon, Wexford, Galway, Monaghan, Limerick, Wicklow, Laois, Donegal and Cavan (full list below).

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The bulk machines can more easily process high volumes. Re-turn Re-turn

Re-Turn, the scheme operator, said the bulk machines are part of its drive to make the scheme more convenient and accessible for consumers.

There are 25 already in place and another nine will be rolled out this year, Re-turn said this morning.

Supermarkets that already have the bulk machines have told retail trade magazine Checkout they have been welcomed by customers and can take up to 100 containers in one go. The machines are also expected to be popular with sports clubs and charities who collect bottles and cans as a fundraising measure.

At one Tesco in Arklow, Co Wicklow, over 120,000 containers were taken by a bulk machine in its first seven days of operation, more than double the volume typically returned in a normal week, Checkout reported.

Of 3.5 billion containers returned since the deposit return scheme launched in February 2024, 61 million have been returned at bulk machines.