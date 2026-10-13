Breaking Bad co-stars pay tribute to actor RJ Mitte, who has died at the age of 34

RJ MITTE, WHO played Walter White Jr in the hit TV series Breaking Bad, has died at the age of 34.

His co-star Bryan Cranston said he was in “deep despair” following the death of his on-screen son.

The 34-year-old’s death was announced by his representatives on Monday.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” said a statement issued by his representative, Sean Reilly.

Mitte rose to fame in his role in the Emmy-winning series, and used his platform to advocate for disability rights from his experience of living with cerebral palsy.

“Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion,” Reilly said.

In an emotional Instagram post, Cranston said the pair had exchanged text messages in recent weeks and tried to arrange a catch-up.

Bryan Cranston and RJ Mitte in a scene during the Breaking Bad episode 'Ozymandias' Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

He wrote: “I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died.

“I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm.

“Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never – ever – allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. “

Cranston continued: “He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination.

“Always listening to the advice that his TV parents (Anna Gunn and myself) gave him – but being a teenager, sometimes mischievously ignoring the counsel in order to learn the hard way… He was one of the stars of a hit TV show – but still a kid.”

Mitte, real name Roy Frank Mitte III, was an actor and producer who started his career in entertainment playing minor roles in sitcoms such as Everybody Hates Chris and Hannah Montana.

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He made a name for himself in 2008 after landing a lead role in Breaking Bad, starring as the son of mild-mannered high school chemistry teacher Walter White, who transforms into a ruthless drug kingpin.

Mitte first appeared in the series aged 15 and had a recurring role until its conclusion in 2013, featuring alongside Hollywood stars such as Cranston and Aaron Paul, as well as Anna Gunn, Bob Odenkirk and Dean Norris.

Norris, who played Mitte’s uncle and DEA agent Hank Schrader on Breaking Bad, described the actor as a kind of son to him in a tribute on his social media.

“Oh my God! Was working (and) just found out about RJ. I am heartbroken,” Norris wrote.

“Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can’t believe it. Thinking of him and his family.”

Paul, who played drug user turned drug dealer Jesse Pinkman, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: “I am at a loss. I am heartbroken over this news. RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed. And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that.”

Matt Jones, who played Brandon “Badger” Matthew on the crime series, captioned a photo of the pair on Instagram: “I met you 19 years ago, you were only 15. I’m beyond devastated. You were a little brother to all of us.”

Mitte also landed TV roles in Switched At Birth, Vegas, Now Apocalypse and Chance, and has featured in films such as Time Share, Dixieland and Westhampton.

During his varied career, Mitte walked the catwalk for a Vivienne Westwood fashion show, and also presented part of Channel 4’s coverage of the 2016 Rio Summer Paralympics.

Mitte has also appeared in several music videos, working with the likes of English band Nothing But Thieves and US rockers Hollywood Undead.

At the age of three, he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, which is the name for a group of lifelong conditions that affect movement and coordination caused by a problem with the brain that develops around birth.

Mitte was outspoken about his disability and passionate about using his platform as an actor to educate and inform viewers.

Actors’ union SAG-AFTRA said in a statement on X: “We’re saddened by the passing of RJ Mitte, who rose to fame playing Walter “Flynn” White Jr. on the hit series ‘Breaking Bad.’ Mitte won a Screen Actors Guild Award for best drama ensemble in 2014 for the show’s final season. #SagAftraMember since 2006.”

With reporting from AFP and Press Association