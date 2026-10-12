Minister writes to union leaders seeking WRC talks in last ditch attempt to prevent strike

MINISTER FOR PUBLIC Expenditure Jack Chambers has written to union bosses this afternoon in a last-ditch effort to bring them to the table ahead of Wednesday’s public sector strike.

Chambers has appealed to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) to postpone the planned strike and allow for talks to take place at the Workplace Relations Commission tomorrow.

He pointed to the provision of €1.2 billion for public service pay in last week’s budget as a demonstration of the government’s commitment to reach an agreement.

“Further to my letter of 29 September, I wish to make clear that pay issues can and should be discussed as a priority alongside other matters as part of the pay talks,” he wrote.

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“I believe an agreement can be reached without delay if both parties are willing to enter an intensive process of engagement as soon as possible. It remains my view that an agreement to the satisfaction of both sides could have been reached by now.

“The planned strike action on Wednesday the 14th of October will cause great disruption to the public, especially the most vulnerable in our society, and also result in an avoidable loss of earnings for public servants,” he said, adding that he believes the strike action is “unnecessary”.

Wednesday’s strike is part of wider industrial action which began on 30 September amid a dispute over pay after the collective pay agreement covering public sector workers expired. A second strike day is scheduled for Wednesday 21 October if required.

Many workers are engaging in an all-out strike where workplaces will be closed; however, some have been given a derogation – a strike exemption – to allow them to carry out essential work such as emergency care.

Some union figures have warned that 400,000 workers could be striking; 385,000 workers are covered by the now-expired pay agreement, but not all are legally entitled to strike.

Ireland’s largest public sector trade union Fórsa has said it will be the biggest public sector strike since the height of the financial crisis in 2009.