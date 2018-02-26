PHOTOS: Many parts of Europe are under snow

AS IRELAND BRACES itself for very cold weather this week, other parts of Europe are already dealing with heavy snowfall.
Earlier, Met Ã‰ireann issued a status orange snow-ice warning for seven counties in the east of Ireland, as the country gears up for Storm Emma.
The warning has been issued for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Wicklow and Meath. It will be valid from 3pm tomorrow until 11am on Wednesday.
The wintry chill from Siberia â€“ dubbed the â€˜Beast from the Eastâ€™ â€“ has already started sweeping across Europe, affecting many countries including the UK, Italy, Germany and Kosovo.
