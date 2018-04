WITH TEMPERATURES REACHING up to 20 degrees today, people are flocking outdoors before the rain arrives tomorrow.

Pubs and parks are packed as people sit outdoors eating, drinking, relaxing and enjoying the sunshine.

These photos from Dublin show sunny scenes from the capital:

Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Laura Hav from Galway with her mother Anne (3rd left), and friends at her hen party outside the Central Hotel Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

The steps of the Powerscourt Centre on South William Street being hosed down Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Source: Eamonn Farrell

Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Sugarloaf, Kilruddery Source: Ruth Spurling

If you’re out enjoying the sunshine, send your photos to pictures@thejournal.ie