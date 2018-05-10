A No poster is put on a poll in Dublin.

YESTERDAY, GOOGLE TOOK the decision to stop hosting all ads related to Ireland’s Eighth Amendment referendum.

The ban by the tech giant extends to YouTube and GoogleAdwords and takes effect from today.

Google said the decision was taken as part of its “integrity efforts globally” but No campaigners have been strongly critical of the decision.

They said Google is preventing their message from being delivered to the public and claimed the decision was taken amid “massive pressure” from the government, media and Yes side.

Yes campaigners have welcomed Google’s decision to suspend referendum advertising.

Facebook, meanwhile, banned ads about the referendum from advertisers based outside of Ireland. We want to know your thoughts on the decision.

Poll: Do you agree with Google’s ban on referendum ads?

