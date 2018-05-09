Google to suspend all ads on Eighth Amendment referendum

An example of Google Adwords, which appears above the search results.

GOOGLE HAS ANNOUNCED today that it’s suspending its advertisements relating to the Eighth Amendment referendum.

The ban will include ads on YouTube and GoogleAdwords, and will take effect within 24 hours.

Yesterday, Facebook announced that it was banning all ads on its platform related to the upcoming referendum if they are from advertisers based outside of Ireland.

In a statement on its website, Facebook said that it would ban paid adverts “attempting to influence the outcome of the vote on May 25″ but added that it wouldn’t “block campaigns and advocacy organisations in Ireland from using service providers outside of Ireland”.

Despite indications last night in an initial statement that it wouldn’t be implementing a similar ban, today Google said:

Following our update around election integrity efforts globally, we have decided to pause all ads related to the Irish referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

Green Party leader praised the move as “internationally significant” saying that it avoids the “difficult task of discerning where the original advertisements come from”.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson James Lawless said that the announcement was “a positive development”, but that it has come “far too late in the campaign”.

Fake news has already had a corrosive impact on the referendum debate on social media.

“This is alarming when you consider a growing number of people solely rely on social media to consume news and shape their decision making process when it comes to elections and referenda.”

There are no laws or regulations governing social media advertisements or targeting of voters by overseas organisations in relation to the upcoming referendum.

A number of politicians and digital privacy advocates in the US and EU, as well as in Ireland, have called on tech giants like Facebook and Google to take more responsibility over the power their websites yield, particularly in the context of elections and referendums.