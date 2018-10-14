The leaders of the three largest political parties.

IT’S BEEN A pretty eventful week for Leo Varadkar’s government, first losing one its ministers before attempting to shore up the numbers with a mini-reshuffle.

In between, we had Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin writing to the Taoiseach, asking him to agree to not holding an election until after a Brexit deal passes the UK parliament.

Varadkar, however, wants to extend the Confidence and Supply Arrangement until the summer of 2020. Keeping the Fine Gael minority government in power until then.

But what then, or indeed what next? What would be the make up of the government after the next election?

Poll: What will the government look like after the next election?

