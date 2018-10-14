This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Will you watch the first TV debate of this year's presidential race tomorrow?

Four candidates will face off on Claire Byrne Live on Monday night.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 14 Oct 2018, 11:53 AM
1 hour ago 5,508 Views 19 Comments
Áras an Uachtaráin
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews

IT’S LESS THAN two weeks until Ireland goes to the polls to vote for who the country’s next president will be on 26 October.

The six candidates faced off in a debate for the first time on RTÉ Radio 1 yesterday, when topics discussed included business interests, the constitutionality of signing bills and the energy levels required for the role.

However, tomorrow night will give viewers the chance to see four of them debate in the flesh, when the first TV debate takes place on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live show.

Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Joan Freeman and Liadh Ní Riada will lay out their credentials, while Michael D Higgins and Sean Gallagher will be absent from proceedings.

So we’re wondering: Will you watch the first TV debate of this year’s Áras race tomorrow?


Poll Results:






Read next:

