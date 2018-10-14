Poll: Will you watch the first TV debate of this year's presidential race tomorrow?

IT’S LESS THAN two weeks until Ireland goes to the polls to vote for who the country’s next president will be on 26 October.

The six candidates faced off in a debate for the first time on RTÉ Radio 1 yesterday, when topics discussed included business interests, the constitutionality of signing bills and the energy levels required for the role.

However, tomorrow night will give viewers the chance to see four of them debate in the flesh, when the first TV debate takes place on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live show.

Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Joan Freeman and Liadh Ní Riada will lay out their credentials, while Michael D Higgins and Sean Gallagher will be absent from proceedings.

So we’re wondering: Will you watch the first TV debate of this year’s Áras race tomorrow?

