Friday 12 January, 2018
Poll: Should single-sex schools be abolished?

In Ireland, 17% of primary school children attend single-sex schools, according to Labour’s Aodhán Ó Ríordáin.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 12 Jan 2018, 9:47 AM
3 hours ago 12,723 Views 94 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

SHOULD IRELAND LIMIT or abolish same-sex primary and secondary schools?

In a Voices piece published this morning, Labour Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said that the gender-segregated schools are a thing of the past.

“Ireland has a higher proportion of gender segregation than our European peers. One third of our second level schools are single-gender, which is unusually high by international standards,” he said.

He argues that studies have shown there is no benefit to students by segregation, and that it can enforce gender-stereotyping.

So, let’s have your say: Should single-sex schools be abolished?


Poll Results:





About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

