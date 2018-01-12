Poll: Should single-sex schools be abolished?

SHOULD IRELAND LIMIT or abolish same-sex primary and secondary schools?

In a Voices piece published this morning, Labour Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said that the gender-segregated schools are a thing of the past.

“Ireland has a higher proportion of gender segregation than our European peers. One third of our second level schools are single-gender, which is unusually high by international standards,” he said.

He argues that studies have shown there is no benefit to students by segregation, and that it can enforce gender-stereotyping.

So, let’s have your say: Should single-sex schools be abolished?

