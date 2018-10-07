Poll: Do you make efforts to reduce how much single-use plastics you buy?

LIDL HAS CONFIRMED that by next year it will have discontinued the sale of single-use plastics – including plastic drinking straws, disposable cups and glasses, plates, cutlery and plastic stemmed cotton buds – in its Irish stores.

Two weeks ago, Lidl announced that all black plastics in fruit and vegetable packaging will be discontinued in its UK stores from the end of September.

This announcement comes after the European Commission announced earlier this year that single-use plastics, such as coffee cups, are going to be banned in the EU by 2030.

