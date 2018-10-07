Lidl Ireland won't be selling single-use plastics after next year

BY NEXT YEAR, Lidl will have discontinued the sale of single use plastics – including plastic drinking straws, disposable cups and glasses, plates, cutlery and plastic stemmed cotton buds – in its Irish stores.

Two weeks ago, Lidl announced that all black plastics in fruit and vegetable packaging will be discontinued in its UK stores from the end of September.

It also plans to replace black plastic from fresh meat, fish and poultry products by August next year, it announced on Friday.

For Lidl Ireland, the phase out of black plastics is a little slower.

“Lidl Ireland are working with our suppliers and industry partners to reduce the overall use of plastic packaging on our products, and increase the recyclability of those materials including finding alternatives to black plastic.

In addition, we introduced a new range of unpackaged fruit and will have more vegetables in all our stores next week.

The new introductions will bring their overall loose lines to approximately 25% of the range.

The German discounter earlier this year announced a ban on microbeads in cosmetic and household products.

Lidl has also committed to reduce plastic packaging volumes by a fifth by 2022; make 100% of its packaging widely recyclable, reusable, or renewable and 50% of material used in its packaging will come from recycled materials – both by 2025.