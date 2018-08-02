This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 23 °C Thursday 2 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'An attack on rural Ireland': Over 160 post offices to close nationwide

The list of offices closing will be issued at the end of August.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 2 Aug 2018, 6:45 PM
1 hour ago 6,364 Views 21 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4161997
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

AN POST TODAY confirmed that over 160 post offices are expected to close in the near future after postmasters applied for a voluntary retirement package.

An Post said the acceptance of the packages  “will likely result in the closure of 161 post offices out of a network of 1,111 post offices”.

The list of offices closing will be issued at the end of August.

An Post said it has committed to the proviso that communities with over 500 people will have a post office and that over 95% of the population will be within 15km of at least one location.

Debbie Byrne, managing director of An Post Retail said: “Today’s news marks a key point on the journey towards a stronger post office network. Some closures were inevitable in a network that has been largely unchanged for many years.

“The consolidation of post office business will strengthen the remaining post offices, and the development of a wide range of new services over the coming months and years will see a reinvigorated network across 950 post offices.

“We appreciate that these decisions have not been easy for the individual postmasters and we are grateful for their dedication over many years of service in their communities.”

Fianna Fáil’s Timmy Dooley said the Government should not and must not allow the closure of the rural offices.

“Let me be clear. Post masters and mistresses who opt to take the redundancy package are absolutely entitled to do so. They have given years of fantastic service to their local communities.

“However An Post and the Government cannot be allowed to use these redundancies as a smokescreen to close the post offices.

“This would constitute a direct attack on these communities and on rural Ireland.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Gardaí track down driver who made 'choice hand gesture' at officers carrying out speed check
58,943  108
2
Parent 'shocked' by child's poor maths grade loses racial discrimination case
58,712  0
3
Temperatures in Spain and Portugal could top 48 degrees
48,592  77
Fora
1
A handful of Irish angel investors scored a big payday backing salon software firm Phorest
318  0
2
Guinness is planning a new gastropub in the lab behind Hop House 13
225  0
3
Ireland is getting its first equity crowdfunding platform for startups
165  0
The42
1
LIVE: Ireland v India, Women's Hockey World Cup quarter-finals
30,735  40
2
Mulligan suggests Omagh pitch was narrowed for the Dubs to get Tyrone ready for Ballybofey
21,167  20
3
Here are the 7 possible pairings for this year's All-Ireland senior football semi-finals
20,063  6
DailyEdge
1
Mila Kunis told Jimmy Fallon she 'almost died' on her honeymoon with Ashton Kutcher
5,764  0
2
Jennifer Aniston on being deemed 'damaged goods' for not having children
4,669  2
3
9 of the best reactions to Donald Trump thinking you need ID to buy groceries
4,376  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FACEBOOK
Taoiseach says there's 'no evidence of a land bubble' in Ireland
Taoiseach says there's 'no evidence of a land bubble' in Ireland
'The time for apologies is over': Facebook launches inquiry following Dispatches programme
'Bad' accounts like Resisters and Aztlan Warriors shut down by Facebook ahead of US midterms
COURTS
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Boy (13) charged over Ana Kriegel murder released on bail supervision programme
'Guilty of f***ing what' - Dublin man shouts in court when found guilty of Louth double murder
HSE
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin
State accused of 'hiding behind' Cervical Check scandal victims as they battle labs in court
Man whose wife died after missed cancer diagnosis suing HSE and lab

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie