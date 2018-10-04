58,000 pregnancy tests recalled in the UK after some produce false positive results

Source: MHRA

AROUND 58,000 PREGNANCY tests that were sold in the UK have been recalled after a “small number” returned incorrect results.

The Clear and Simple Digital Pregnancy Tests produced false positive results in a number of cases.

A spokesperson for the Health and Products Regulatory Authority in Ireland (HPRA) has told TheJournal.ie that no products here are affected by the recall.

“As with any medical device, it is possible that users may purchase this device online,” the spokesperson added, however.

In the UK, people are being advised to check if they have any of the affected tests. This can be checked on the end of the box and is also printed on the sachet.

The affected catalogue number is DM-102 and the lot number is DM10220170710E, with an expiry date of January 2020.

Anyone who has one of the affected tests is advised to seek an alternative testing method, and return the affected tests to their pharmacy or shop.

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said it’s important that anyone has bought a Clear and Simple Digital Pregnancy Test to check if they’ve bought one of the affected batch.

Its clinical director of medical services, Dr Duncan McPherson, said: “If you have any questions about using digital pregnancy tests, please speak to your healthcare professional. Patient safety is our top priority.”