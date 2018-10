The six candidates in the RTÉ studio last night. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION is happening this Friday, as you may be aware.

The six candidates squared off on Prime Time last night, in the final TV debate with all nominees before the vote.

Opinion polls put the incumbent, Michael D Higgins, well out in front. However, it’ll be interesting to see how it all pans out over the weekend.

We want to know: Who will you vote for in the presidential election?