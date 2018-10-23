This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 23 October, 2018
IN JUST OVER 72 hours, the voting will be all over in the presidential election. 

It means that time is running out for the candidates to make their case and tonight’s RTÉ Prime Time debate is the best chance they’re going to get to influence the outcome.

All six are taking part and we’ll bring you to best of the zingers and clangers as they happen.

There have been two other main TV debates in the race so far. The first hosted by Claire Byrne on RTÉ One and the second hosted by Pat Kenny on Virgin Media One

Higgins and Gallagher both didn’t show up for the first debate and were brutally criticised by remaining candidates for not doing so. 

In the second debate, Casey defended his comments about Travellers after they were labelled as racist and went on the attack over Higgins’ spending in the Áras

Sinn Féin’s Ní Riada also said she would wear a poppy if elected president, something which some in her own party have expressed reservations over.

race 2

But if shouty debates aren’t your thing, we’ve also got you covered this evening. In podcast form. 

TheJournal.ie’s Sinead O’Carroll sat down with each of the six hopefuls during the course of the campaign to get a sense of who they are and what they want to achieve as president. 

The in-depth interviews threw up some interesting tidbits and some tetchy moments but you can listen to them all at your leisure. 

Click here to listen to all six on Soundcloud

For the record, and for those of you who have decided to ignore the race until this final week, the six candidates are: President Michael D Higgins, Senator Joan Freeman, Liadh Ní Riada MEP, Gavin Duffy, Sean Gallagher and Peter Casey. 

Those final three were all Dragons on the RTÉ version of Dragons Den. 

We’re just over 30 minutes from the start of the debate (9.45pm) and the candidates are already at RTÉ.

In fact, they’ve left the safety of the Montrose dressing rooms to take the positions in the studio. 

A bit early you’d think but enough time to get used to where they, eh, stand. 

The two female candidates are occupying the furthest left positions while the three Dragons are on the right. 

Higgins looks happy enough to be between them. 

Evening all, Rónán Duffy here. I’ll be liveblogging tonight’s debate and I’m looking forward to a bit of humdinger. 

To be frank, it has to be for any of the incumbent’s five rivals to have a chance in this thing. 

Michael D Higgins has a huge lead in the polls, so large that any result other than a Higgins win would be an upset of unprecedented proportions. 

But as we know in this country, last-minute debate surprises do happen and the five challengers will be hoping for a game-changer tonight. 

Basically, if they’ve any last-minute rabbits to pull out of hats. Tonight is the night to do it.

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

