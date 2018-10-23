The Candidate: Listen back to all six interviews with the Áras hopefuls here

WHO WOULD WANT to be President of Ireland? And why?

In the run-up to Friday’s presidential election, we sat down with each of the six hopefuls to get a sense of who they are and their plans for if they’re successful in the race for the Áras.

Peter Casey

Casey has become one of the most talked-about candidates in the campaign after his controversial comments on the Travelling community. We spoke to the businessman about why he wants to run for the Áras, his thoughts on modern-day America and racism, and gender quotas.

Gavin Duffy

Duffy apologised for the number of former Dragons’ Den stars in the race this year – Duffy, Gallagher, and Casey bring the number to three. He told us about his driving convictions, and shared some of his views on hunting.

Joan Freeman

Freeman is a senator and founder of Pieta House, the organisation behind hugely popular fundraising event Darkness Into Light. We talked to Freeman about the Iona Institute, her loan from Des Walsh, and what she thinks life is like for men in Ireland today.

Seán Gallagher

Many will remember Gallagher’s candidacy in the 2011 presidential election – and the collapse of his campaign following Tweetgate. That experience stayed with him for years, he told us. Gallagher also gave his reaction to Casey’s comments about Travellers, how he’ll deal with the possibility of losing another election, and shared the impact of being born with congenital cataracts.

Michael D Higgins

For the first time since 1966, an incumbent president is standing for re-election. Higgins’s campaign could only spare 15 minutes to chat to us, but we covered his expenses, his dogs, and whether or not he is a millionaire.

Liadh Ní Riada

Ní Riada is the only candidate put forward by a party. We talked to the Sinn Féín MEP about her thoughts on the HPV vaccine and cancer, the impact of Brexit on Ireland, and the Irish language.

The Candidate is presented by Sinéad O'Carroll with guest Rónán Duffy, produced by Aoife Barry and co-produced and edited by Nicky Ryan.

