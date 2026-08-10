Gardaí appeal for witnesses after firearm discharged in empty property in Ballymun

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an incident involving the discharge of a firearm in Co Dublin.

The incident took place in Ballymun, Dublin 11, on Sunday at approximately 10pm.

No injuries were reported and no one was present at the property at the time.

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Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any person who was in the Barnewall Drive area of Poppintree, Ballymun, Dublin 11 on Sunday 9 August 2026 between 9.30pm and 10.30pm and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on (01) 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.