This is what a cell in Mountjoy Prison looks like

WE HAVE BEEN taking an look inside the walls of Mountjoy Prison over the past week, speaking to prison officers about their role in the institution.

TheJournal.ie was also given a quick look inside a prisoner’s cell, with their permission.

This is a standard cell which any class of prisoner could be placed in.

It consists of a small desk and chair, a bed, heating, a simple TV, a noticeboard, and in-cell sanitation – ‘slopping out’ came to an end in Mountjoy in 2013.

Take a look at the video above for a quick tour.

Additional reporting by Garreth MacNamee.

