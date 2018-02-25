  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 25 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lab providing affordable prosthetics for people who've lost limbs fighting Islamic State

It has also benefited people born with deformities.

By AFP Sunday 25 Feb 2018, 10:30 AM
6 hours ago 4,031 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3867680
Afghan security force members take part in a military operation in Sarkanay district of Kunar province, Afghanistan
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Afghan security force members take part in a military operation in Sarkanay district of Kunar province, Afghanistan
Afghan security force members take part in a military operation in Sarkanay district of Kunar province, Afghanistan
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

IRAQI SOLDIER ABDULLAH lost his left hand fighting the Islamic State group but now he has a prosthetic one – thanks to a 3D printing lab in Jordan.

Abdullah was wounded in a mine blast as Iraqi forces battled to oust the jihadists from Iraq’s second city Mosul last year. His right hand was also seriously wounded.

The 22-year-old is one of a group of Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni amputees to benefit from a 3D-printing prosthetics clinic at a hospital run by the medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

“It’s not easy to replace a hand, but at least the new device gives me some autonomy and means I don’t rely too much on my brother to eat,” said Abdullah, who asked not to use his real name.

Wearing jeans and a dark green shirt, he said he had been transferred from Mosul to a hospital in the Iraqi Kurdish regional capital Arbil before heading to Jordan.

“Now I feel better,” he said, managing a small smile. “I hope I can heal my right hand too.”

‘Stable place in the middle of a war’ 

The 3D printing technique allows the team to create simple upper limbs without moving parts, slashing the costs of manufacturing advanced, custom-made prosthetic limbs, according to MSF.

The MSF Foundation, a wing of the charity dedicated to research and development, set up a prosthetics production centre in Jordan’s Irbid last June.

A team of medics and technicians use the technique to help people born with genetic deformations as well as war wounded from across the region.

Doctors start by taking photos and measurements and sending them to the laboratory in Irbid, 100 kilometres (60 miles) north of Amman.

The data is entered into a system that designers use to create a virtual model of the limb, which is then printed and sent to MSF’s Al-Mowasah hospital in Amman for fitting.

Several organisations have developed 3D printing for amputees in recent years, but MSF says its project is a first in the Middle East.

The clinic aims to give orthopaedic care to as many people as possible affected by the region’s conflicts.

Project coordinator Pierre Moreau said it had treated 15 Syrians, Iraqis, Yemenis, Palestinians and Jordanians since its launch.

“We chose Jordan because we have one of the biggest hospitals and most advanced, and it is a stable place in the middle of a war region so we have access to patients from Syria, Iraq and Yemen,” he said in English.

Back to school, back to work 

It has also benefited people born with deformities, such as seven-year-old Palestinian refugee Asil Abu Ayada from the Gaza camp northwest of Amman.

She lives with five brothers and her parents in a mud house, and was born without a right hand.

With her new prosthetic hand, she can now go to a normal school and even sketch drawings.

Too shy to speak to reporters, she sat manicuring her artificial fingers with the help of her sister Ines.

The 3D devices range in cost from €20 to €50  – a fraction of the cost of conventional prosthetic devices, which can cost thousands.

“You can design something that can suit this patient and is very specific to the activity of the patient,” Moreau said.

The new technique was developed by MSF in collaboration with “Fab Lab”, a digital manufacturing laboratory in Jordan.

Another beneficiary was Ibrahim al Mahamid, from Daraa in southern Syria, who suffered injuries to his left hand in a bombing raid in 2013.

A 33-year-old taxi driver, he had the hand amputated at a field hospital in Syria before moving to Jordan.

“The new prosthesis has given me hope to be able to go back to work and take care of family expenses,” he said.

© AFP 2018 

Read: UN wants war crime charges after people in South Sudan ‘forced to watch the rape of loved ones’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'A sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being': British actress Emma Chambers dies aged 53
164,911  41
2
'A tragic loss': Young Gaelic football player dies after suffering serious injury during game
67,195  12
3
Quiz: Which Irish town is this?
45,574  22
Fora
1
Why we shouldn't uproot Dublin Port to make way for housing
268  0
2
Why the Irish family business sector could be 'cleaned out' in a generation
178  0
3
Why councils will soon be fining themselves for owning vacant housing sites
136  0
The42
1
As it happened: Mayo v Dublin, Monaghan v Tyrone - Saturday GAA match tracker
64,239  19
2
As it happened: Kilkenny v Tipperary, Wexford v Clare, Cork v Waterford - Sunday hurling match tracker
47,819  16
3
Grand Slam hopes alive as Ireland notch bonus-point win against Wales
41,522  97
DailyEdge.ie
1
Pick some chocolate and we'll give you a movie just released on Netflix to watch
12,754  1
2
10 people you are absolutely guaranteed to meet at every Irish wedding
9,445  1
3
Here's why Netflix's Queer Eye is less of a makeover show, and more a lesson in queer culture
5,856  5

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
BUSINESS
Poolbeg incinerator contract extended
Poolbeg incinerator contract extended
Bord na Móna workers end strike
Galway co-op destroyed in blaze
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
DUBLIN
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged â¬650k from investors
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged €650k from investors
Man brings High Court challenge against Irish State and Secretary for Northern Ireland over border poll
'For a lad coming over from Dublin at 15 to say you'd be at Arsenal for 20 years... I got very lucky really'
IRELAND
Spanish rugby on a high as they close in on RWC19 place in Ireland's pool
Spanish rugby on a high as they close in on RWC19 place in Ireland's pool
Last year's defeat in Edinburgh still rankles in Grand Slam-chasing Ireland squad
Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to 'seize the moment'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie