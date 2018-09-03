This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 3 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

What has sparked the huge far-right and (anti-racism) protests in Germany?

Thousands of people have lined the streets of Chemnitz over the past three days in immigration demonstrations.

By AFP Monday 3 Sep 2018, 6:26 PM
45 minutes ago 3,252 Views 23 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4216987

GERMANY-CHEMNITZ-PROTESTS Far-right protesters attend a demonstration in Chemnitz on Saturday. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

TENS OF THOUSANDS of people thronged an anti-racism concert today after xenophobic mobs ran through the city of Chemnitz, where the immigration debate that Germany has grappled with for years came to the fore once again.

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans to stand up against the far-right’s message of hate and division, sticking to a message which has defined her leadership, despite the cost to her politically over the years.

Chemnitz, in former communist Saxony state, was flung into the spotlight over the weekend after far-right protesters went after foreign-looking people in violent demonstrations last week against the fatal stabbing of a man, allegedly by an Iraqi.

After the protests, in which right-wing extremists vastly outnumbered counter-protesters, a huge crowd estimated by city authorities as 50,000 people massed by this evening at the Chemnitz free concert.

Germany Far Right Visitors attend a concert against far-right protests in Chemnitz today. Source: Jens Meyer via PA Images

Bearing anti-racism posters, many chanted “Nazis out” at the gig, featuring several punk and indie bands under the motto “There are more of us”.

Earlier today, Merkel had urged Germans to mobilise against hate.

Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said it was understandable that crimes like the knife attack in Chemnitz would provoke sadness and concern among the population.

But marches by “violence-prone right-wing extremists and neo-Nazis have nothing in the least to do with mourning for a person or with concern for a city’s cohesion,” he said.

GERMANY-CHEMNITZ-PROTESTS Copies of the Basic Law for the Federal Republic of Germany are placed on the ground by anti-far-right protesters in Chemnitz on Saturday. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

“These people who march and are prone to violence – some have also shamelessly shown their closeness to Nazism – they stand neither for Chemnitz nor for Saxony overall, nor are they ‘the people’,” said Seibert, referring to a popular “We are the people” chant used by far-right protesters.

“We must make that clear to them,” be it through political or legal means, he said.

Every citizen can also raise his or her voice to clearly show them their attitude against hate, against the attempt to divide this country.

‘Nazis out’

Merkel’s call was echoed by Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who yesterday told Germans to “get off our sofas and open our mouths” against xenophobia.

Germany Far Right Source: Jens Meyer

Organisers were expecting more than 20,000 in Chemnitz, but that had been far exceeded by early evening, with police saying that 5,000 people have arrived for the concert by trains from Leipzig alone, Saxony’s biggest city.

“It’s not about a fight pitting left against right, but everyone with normal decency – regardless of their political stripe – standing up against the far-right mob,” said Campino, the lead singer of punk band Die Toten Hosen.

“And it is very important to stop this conduct while it is a snowball and before it becomes an avalanche,” he added.

Felix Brummer from Kraftklub also said: “We are not under any illusion that you can save the world with a concert. But sometimes it’s important to show that you’re not alone.”

Germany Far Right A boy stands in front of a sign reading 'bridges instead of trenches' in Chemnitz on Sunday. Source: Jens Meyer via PA Images

A “window demo” call has also gone out on social media for those who cannot make it to Chemnitz to hang a colourful poster on the window or balcony to show their support for the anti-racist cause.

But the criticism of the right-wing extremist protesters was immediately rejected by far-right party AfD, which had, along with the Islamophobic street movement Pegida, led last week’s demonstrations.

GERMANY-CHEMNITZ-PROTESTS A far-right protester confronts a policeman. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

‘Vilified’

“An entire state and its people are vilified here in general because there is a distinct and understandable resentment about the circumstances,” Joerg Meuthen, AfD co-chief said at a street festival in Bavaria, which holds a state election next month.

Amid the highly charged atmosphere in Chemnitz, a failed asylum applicant was sentenced to eight and a half years in jail for another fatal stabbing – in another case also seized on by the far right’s anti-immigrant campaign.

The defendant, identified only as Abdul D, was sentenced by the juvenile court in the western town of Landau to a jail term over the killing.

GERMANY-CHEMNITZ-PROTESTS People mourn the victim of the 25 August attack in Chemnitz. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Abdul D had admitted to the court to stabbing the girl at a drugstore in the town of Kandel on 27 December. Prosecutors believe he acted out of jealousy after the girl broke up with him.

The AfD has seized on Kandel case, like the Chemnitz stabbing, to bolster its case against immigration.

Railing against Merkel’s liberal refugee policy that led to the arrival of more than a million asylum seekers since 2015, it won dozens of seats in the German parliament for the first time in last year’s election.

Resentment against the newcomers runs particularly deep in Saxony state, where Chemnitz is located.

Surveys suggest the AfD is poised to become Saxony’s second biggest party in next year’s regional elections.

- © AFP, 2018, with reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Residents worried about 'high-speed cyclists' on parking protected cycle lanes in Dublin city
    48,200  139
    2
    		Over half of people in North would back Irish unity after Brexit
    43,721  131
    3
    		Poll: Do you plan to attend an anti-Trump protest?
    33,485  155
    Fora
    1
    		'An unwanted end' – Murphy & Gunn is closing in Milltown after 50 years selling BMWs
    912  0
    2
    		Premier Inn is opening its first Dublin city-centre hotel in this long-vacant George's Street building
    264  0
    3
    		Kerry foreign-exchange giant Fexco is betting the cashless society is 'fake news'
    251  0
    The42
    1
    		'It does make you stay awake at night and struggle to sleep, and not want to get up in the morning'
    42,529  12
    2
    		'Ed Woodward won 2-0': Mourinho dedicates win to United executive after plane protest
    29,269  11
    3
    		Johnny Doyle: 'You'd have to be a brave man to bet against Dublin doing the five-in-a-row'
    26,969  94
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Roxanne Pallett to give her first interview today since leaving Celebrity Big Brother
    9,609  6
    2
    		Hailey Baldwin breaks her silence on engagement to Justin Bieber...it's The Dredge
    7,246  1
    3
    		Pick a breakfast cereal and we'll give you a book to read
    7,007  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    Dublin's Jack McCaffrey named All-Ireland final man of the match
    Residents worried about 'high-speed cyclists' on parking protected cycle lanes in Dublin city
    PSNI
    'It's now my team': Drew Harris sworn in as garda commissioner
    'It's now my team': Drew Harris sworn in as garda commissioner
    Man (36) released on bail following arrest in connection to bus destroyed by fire damage
    Appeal for witnesses after man stabbed in back in Ballymena overnight
    SINN FéIN
    Mary Lou McDonald says she would meet Trump while he visits Ireland
    Mary Lou McDonald says she would meet Trump while he visits Ireland
    'We tolerate different views': Micheál Martin says he would have 'no difficulty' meeting Donald Trump
    Mary Lou's first Sinn Féin think-in as leader to focus on Irish unity, Brexit and post offices

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie