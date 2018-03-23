  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 23 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Stop killing us': Protest over shooting of unarmed black man takes over US motorway

22-year-old Stephon Clark was shot on Sunday in the back garden of his grandparents’ home.

By Associated Press Friday 23 Mar 2018, 1:38 PM
16 minutes ago 1,342 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3920282
Hundreds of protesters demonstrating against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark in downtown Sacramento
Image: Renée C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee via AP
Hundreds of protesters demonstrating against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark in downtown Sacramento
Hundreds of protesters demonstrating against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark in downtown Sacramento
Image: Renée C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee via AP

PROTESTERS DECRYING THIS week’s fatal shooting of an unarmed black man marched from Sacramento City Hall in California and onto a nearby motorway, disrupting rush hour traffic and holding signs with messages like “Sac PD: Stop killing us!”.

Hundreds of people rallied for Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old who was shot on Sunday in the back garden of his grandparents’ home. Police say they feared he had a handgun when they confronted him after reports that he had been breaking windows in the South Sacramento neighbourhood.

However, police only found a mobile phone.

“We are at a place of deep pain” because of recent violence directed at black people in Sacramento and elsewhere, said the Reverand Les Simmons, a community leader. He said the city’s first black police chief, Daniel Hahn, is doing what he can but protested the actions of Hahn’s officers.

Clinton Primm said he was friends with Clark, who was nicknamed Zoe, for about six years and fears others are also at risk of being shot by police.

“He was a great dad,” he recalled of Clark, the father of sons ages one and three.

“He loved both of them to death.”

Sacramento Police Shooting Black Lives Matter and other demonstrators protesting over the shooting Source: Robert Petersen via AP

Sacramento resident Vanessa Cullars said she has lost two family members to police violence.

“I’m fed up with this,” she said at the protest. “I feel like our lives don’t matter to them.”

Questions raised

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg earlier said he was horrified but won’t second-guess the “split-second decisions” of the officers. He praised Hahn for quickly releasing videos of the shooting and said the department has improved its policies since the fatal shooting of a mentally ill black man in 2016.

But independent experts said the footage from body cameras and an overhead helicopter raises more questions than it answers.

The officers appeared to believe they were in danger, they said, and if so the shooting was likely legally justified.

Sacrament Police Shooting Veronica Curry and other protestors crowd the entrance to the Sacramento City Hall to protest the shooting Source: Rich Pedroncelli via AP

One officer is heard “doing a mental inventory to make sure there are no holes in his body” because the officers appear to think Clark may have shot at them and missed, said Peter Moskos, a former police officer and assistant professor in the Department of Law and Police Science at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

But Geoffrey Alpert, a professor of criminology at the University of South Carolina and an expert on police use of force, said the officers may have a tough time explaining why they jumped to the conclusion that Clark had a gun.

He also questioned why an arriving backup officer had the two original officers turn off the microphones on their body cameras, eliminating what he called “important evidence”.

Source: Sacramento Police Department/YouTube

In an ideal world, the two officers should have immediately provided first aid instead of waiting five minutes for backup, said Eugene O’Donnell, a professor of police studies at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

“But that could be more the product of hope than reality,” he said, with the officers still in shock and worried about their own safety.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers were responding to reports of a man seen breaking into at least three vehicles and later into a neighbour’s home. The police said deputies in the helicopter saw Clark break a neighbour’s sliding glass door before jumping a fence.

As a result, “their threat radar is really high”, said Plumas County sheriff’s deputy and special prosecutor Ed Obayashi, who trains officers and testifies in court on police use of force.

“They have to assume that their lives are in danger at that very second,” he said.

Read: Steve Bannon tries to distance himself from Cambridge Analytica

More: Russian ambassador to Ireland says any expulsion of diplomats would be ‘unfriendly action’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Lidl Ireland apologises to mum and son who were told to leave store with autism assistance dog
86,170  100
2
The 'Metro North' is now the MetroLink - here's what it'll look like
73,513  143
3
Two women (50s) killed after being struck by car involved in collision
38,963  15
Fora
1
After millions in investment, Irish TV's assets were snapped up for less than €200k
1,535  0
2
Dublin's 'Metro North' is now the MetroLink - here's what we know about the plans
663  0
3
Ahead of a €5m overhaul, a food hall planned for this Dublin church has got a vital licence
502  0
The42
1
'There needs to be a minimum standard on pitch facilities for an international game'
47,419  9
2
'The biggest f**king mistake I ever made': how a friendly with Turkey changed everything
38,257  26
3
Clare's Shane O'Donnell set to miss 2019 season due to Harvard studies
37,021  24
DailyEdge.ie
1
There's a very interesting feminist detail on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding invitations
13,902  4
2
A St. Patrick's Day parade in a small Mayo village managed to make it onto Fox News in Ohio this week
10,625  0
3
Chrissy Teigen had a gas response to a Twitter user wondering why women won't take their husband's surnames
5,944  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
40-year-old man to be sentenced in May for harassment of Sharon NÃ­ BheolÃ¡in
40-year-old man to be sentenced in May for harassment of Sharon Ní Bheoláin
Man told gardaí he was 'absolutely not guilty' of murder of Vincent Ryan
Man who exploited young girls ordered not to take part in computer programming course
GARDAí
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
No reports of casualties as major fire rages at building complex in north Dublin city
Dublin Fire Brigade warns businesses about advertising scam
DUBLIN
Woman in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Ranelagh
Woman in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Ranelagh
Fans warned about websites selling fake Rolling Stones tickets
'All their belongings are gone': Clothes appeal for families affected by Ballymun fire
ABORTION
Pro-choice campaigners say they will 'of course' accept result of referendum
Pro-choice campaigners say they will 'of course' accept result of referendum
TDs approve Eighth Amendment referendum Bill
Sinn Féin TD Carol Nolan suspended after voting against abortion referendum

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie