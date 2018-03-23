  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Government to consider expelling Russian diplomats on the back of UK spy attack

The 28 EU leaders have offered British Prime Minister Theresa May their full support in blaming Russia for the attack.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 23 Mar 2018, 9:20 AM
Image: Sean Gallup via Getty Images
Image: Sean Gallup via Getty Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARDAKAR and Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee have said that Ireland is considering expelling Russian diplomats following the nerve agent attack in England.

Varadkar has said that he has spoken to Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney on the matter and that a decision will be made next week, RTÉ is reporting.

European Union leaders have joined together to blame Russia for the attack in the English town of Salisbury, in which former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned on 4 March.

At a summit in Brussels, the 28 EU leaders offered British Prime Minister Theresa May their full support, agreeing “that it is highly likely that the Russian Federation is responsible and that there is no plausible alternative explanation”.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, McEntee said: “We support the UK on this, we support the UK’s position and their view on what has happened with regards the attack.

“The 28 countries have come together to say that they would recall the EU ambassador to Russia and to engage in discussion with them, but also there has been a discussion around whether or not individual Member States will expel Russian officials from their country.”

Britain has expelled 23 Russian diplomats they said were spies and has been pressing EU allies to follow suit.

McEntee confirmed that the Irish government is going to review Russian diplomats in Ireland currently and evaluate whether they are genuine and doing their work.

In terms of making a definitive decision on expulsions, McEntee said: “We have to have discussions when we get home. The Taoiseach will be discussing this with the Tánaiste.”

McEntee also confirmed that the EU has agreed that the EU Russian ambassador will be recalled.

“We are saying that we trust in the UK assessment in this and we trust what they are saying,” she said.

We are very clear that any kind of attack, particularly a chemical attack of this kind, cannot be accepted. We need to be able to stand united and strong.

EU remarks

Moscow strongly denies any involvement but London has identified the chemical used as the Soviet-designed Novichok and says Russia had the means and the motive to carry out the attack.

The Skripals are both in a coma after they were found collapsed on a park bench, although a policeman who was also contaminated was released from hospital yesterday.

Theresa May met French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel shortly before the dinner last night, and both called for a “strong European message”, their offices said.

Lithuania’s outspoken President Dalia Grybauskaite said: “All of us, we are considering such measures.”

A French presidency source earlier said Paris was also ready to act.

“Some countries, like France, are ready for possible measures to be decided at a national level in cooperation with other European countries,” the source said.

With reporting by AFP. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

