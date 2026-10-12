Locals and councillors call for action after '57 bags' of horse manure dumped in Dublin

LOCALS AND COUNCILLORS are calling for action after multiple bags of horse manure were dumped in a green area by the Royal Canal in Dublin 7.

The illegal dumping of horse manure is an ongoing problem in the Cabra-Glasnevin area.

Councillors say it has worsened since the council shut down a horse manure disposal service at Sweeney’s Terrace, Dublin 8, last year, citing health and safety reasons.

Local resident Lara told The Journal that she saw “57 bags of horse manure” dumped near Ratoath Road on Thursday, and said they are still there today.

“I don’t know who dumped them but it seems like CCTV is needed. Just shows such a lack of respect for the whole community, particularly to dump it bagged up like that when it has no chance of rotting down,” she said.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Séamas McGrattan estimates that over 500 bags of horse manure have been dumped in Cabra in the past six weeks.

Speaking to The Journal, he said: “Since the council stopped collecting the manure it’s become a huge problem.”

“The cost to the council to remove and dispose of bags is ridiculous. I know the depot was closed due to health reasons, but surely they can arrange to collect the manure and use it in the parks,” he added.

Local resident Lara told The Journal that she saw 57 bags of horse manure dumped near Ratoath Road on Thursday, and said they are still there today.

Local councillor Colm O’Rourke, who is leader of the Fine Gael group on Dublin City Council, said that he has never seen the dumping situation as bad as it currently is.

Advertisement

“Illegal dumping has always been a problem, but the sheer scale of what’s been happening across Cabra, Phibsborough and Glasnevin over the past number of weeks is unbelievable,” he told The Journal.

O’Rourke said residents are “absolutely furious” and, in many cases, bewildered by what’s happening.

He said Cabra locals, as well as those in other affected areas, should not have to put up with their parks, green spaces and laneways being “treated like somebody’s personal dumping ground”.

He said there have been multiple reports of similar dumping, including at John Paul II Park and along Ballyboggan Road in Glasnevin, as well as in lane ways and residential estates.

The councillor said horse manure dumping has been an issue in other parts of Dublin, particularly around the Liberties, and questions have been raised about the arrangements for disposing of it since the closure of the depot at Sweeney’s Terrace.

O’Rourke said that although the council’s waste management crews have been efficiently responding to dumping, it’s occurring at such a large scale that the cleaned-up area is often quickly re-polluted.

“I’ve been pushing for more than just another clean-up because, quite frankly, that’s not going to solve the problem. We need to get to the bottom of what’s happening, identify those responsible and make sure appropriate action is taken,” he said.

Local Green Party councillor Feljin Jose said the dumping has become a health and safety issue for locals.

Speaking to The Journal, he said: “I understand Dublin City Council stopped accepting manure last year for health and safety reasons; the waste now has to be disposed of privately.”

“However, the lack of a strategy to tackle the resulting illegal dumping has resulted in health and safety issues for people living in Dublin 7.”

“This has been going on in the Dublin 7 area all year without any sign of it stopping. It’s a small group of people dumping the waste all around the area and both Dublin City Council and the gardaí need to come together to identify the culprits.”

Dublin City Council has been contacted for comment.