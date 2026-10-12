Evening Wrap

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

5.00pm, 12 Oct 2026
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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #GIBNEY SENTENCED Former swimming coach George Gibney has been sentenced to 15-and-a-half years in prison for sexually abusing four girls in the 1970s and 1980s.

2. #STRIKE Minister Jack Chambers has written to union bosses in a last-ditch effort to bring them to the table ahead of Wednesday’s public sector strike. 

3. #FREED Robert Pether, an Australian engineer who was jailed in Iraq for five years, is on his way back to Ireland to reunite with his family. 

4. #MENTAL HEALTH Two maternity hospitals are not currently providing specialist mental health services for pregnant women and new mothers due to staffing constraints.

5. #CUT THE CRAP Locals and councillors are calling for action after multiple bags of horse manure were dumped in a green area by the Royal Canal in Dublin 7.

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