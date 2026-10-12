Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #GIBNEY SENTENCED Former swimming coach George Gibney has been sentenced to 15-and-a-half years in prison for sexually abusing four girls in the 1970s and 1980s.
2. #STRIKE Minister Jack Chambers has written to union bosses in a last-ditch effort to bring them to the table ahead of Wednesday’s public sector strike.
3. #FREED Robert Pether, an Australian engineer who was jailed in Iraq for five years, is on his way back to Ireland to reunite with his family.
4. #MENTAL HEALTH Two maternity hospitals are not currently providing specialist mental health services for pregnant women and new mothers due to staffing constraints.
5. #CUT THE CRAP Locals and councillors are calling for action after multiple bags of horse manure were dumped in a green area by the Royal Canal in Dublin 7.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say