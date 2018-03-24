  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 24 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Public invited to use Ireland's most powerful telescope to view the moon

Astronomy Ireland, a non-profit group for members of the public interested in space, is setting up the telescopes.

By Cliodhna Russell Saturday 24 Mar 2018, 8:15 AM
4 minutes ago 105 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3917430
Image: Gareth Chaney/Photocall Ireland!
Image: Gareth Chaney/Photocall Ireland!

IRELAND’S MOST POWERFUL telescopes are being set up for members of the public this evening.

Astronomy Ireland is holding the free event at its headquarters in Blanchardstown.

Chairman of Astronomy Ireland and Editor of Astronomy Ireland magazine David Moore said, “The moon is the most amazing sight to see in a telescope.

“The telescopes will give members of the public a view of the craters, mountains and vast seas of frozen lava that pepper the moon’s huge surface.”

The moon is roughly 3,500 km (2,160 miles) wide and roughly 400,000 km (240,000 miles) from Earth.

Moore explained that the moon was made when another planet that was half the size of Earth crashed into the Earth and a huge cloud of molten rock was flung into space and formed the moon.

“Since then rocks in space have smashed into the moon leaving the countless ‘craters’ that can be seen peppering its surface with a telescope.

The telescopes are so powerful that they will not only show the craters, but also the mountains that are often thrown up in the centres of the craters by the blast of the impact millions of years ago.

Astronomy Ireland, a non-profit group for members of the public interested in space, is setting up the telescopes at its Headquarters in Rosemount Business Park, Blanchardstown at 7pm.

Read: Seven planets in Milky Way have water and are potentially ‘habitable’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Couple in Kildare sentenced over 'one of largest welfare fraud cases in the State'
142,338  147
2
Policeman critical after swapping himself for hostage as three die in France terrorist attack
112,880  80
3
Garda and former Tipp hurling captain awarded €195k for suffering 'devastating injuries' on duty
57,192  41
Fora
1
Dunnes Stores is fighting to keep a large south Dublin site off the land-hoarders list
1,398  0
2
Ireland's biggest film studio has been sold to a private equity investor
235  0
3
'I think you get one chance in a country like Ireland. It's a small place'
168  0
The42
1
As it happened: Turkey v Ireland, international friendly
30,465  50
2
'It’s an absolute honour' - Stockdale named Six Nations Player of the Championship
22,785  33
3
Toothless Ireland fail to register a single shot on target and more talking points from the Turkey loss
21,878  51
DailyEdge.ie
1
Daniel O'Donnell's fortune wasn't too badly affected by his massive spend on Room to Improve
11,580  0
2
Linda and Siobhán's audition tapes for The Young Offenders prove that they were made for the show
8,966  0
3
Anthony Scaramucci on The Ray D'Arcy Show isn't public service broadcasting, it's scraping the bottom of the barrel
8,020  9

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
US
'This march wouldn't be happening if people at my school weren't shot dead'
'This march wouldn't be happening if people at my school weren't shot dead'
'Stop killing us': Protest over shooting of unarmed black man takes over US motorway
'We're not afraid of a trade war': China hits back and threatens US with tariffs
COURTS
Two men who hijacked a skip-hire truck and attacked the driver jailed
Two men who hijacked a skip-hire truck and attacked the driver jailed
Garda and former Tipp hurling captain awarded €195k for suffering 'devastating injuries' on duty
'Come back Joshua': Mother delivers impact statement as father sentenced to life for murdering baby
DUBLIN
Cocaine, cannabis and ketamine worth over â¬1.4m seized in Dublin
Cocaine, cannabis and ketamine worth over €1.4m seized in Dublin
Man found guilty of sexually assaulting and falsely imprisoning women
Woman in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Ranelagh

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie