  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 10 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Seven planets in Milky Way have water and are potentially 'habitable'

Based in the Trappist-1 system, the planets seem to contain water and have rocky surfaces.

By AFP Saturday 10 Feb 2018, 8:30 AM
11 hours ago 11,021 Views 60 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3835615
The planets are based in the Milky Way galaxy
Image: Shutterstock/Vadim Sadovski
The planets are based in the Milky Way galaxy
The planets are based in the Milky Way galaxy
Image: Shutterstock/Vadim Sadovski

SEVEN PLANETS RECENTLY spotted orbiting a dim star in our Milky Way galaxy are rocky, seem to have water, and are potentially “habitable” researchers studying the distant system said Monday.

Though much remains unknown about the planets’ surfaces and atmospheres, the new measurements have not ruled out the possibility that they may harbour even rudimentary life, the scientists reported.

“So far, no sign allows us to say that they are not habitable,” said University of Birmingham astronomer Amaury Triaud, the co-author of a study on the subject.

“All the traffic lights we have passed so far are green.”

Research teams gleaned more information about the dwarf star at the centre of the Trappist-1 system, as well as improved measurements of the size and mass of each planet, and the composition of their atmospheres.

All seven are mostly made of rock, with up to five percent of their mass in water – though it may be in the form of gas or ice, or trapped deep inside the rocky orbs, researchers said.

On Earth, the oceans account for about 0.02 percent of our planet’s mass.

A year ago, researchers announced the discovery of the seven Earth-like planets orbiting Trappist-1, an “ultracool” red dwarf star some 39 light years from our home.

As for the odds of the planets hosting organic life forms, “we cannot say at this stage, as they are vastly different from the only planet we know to harbour life (Earth),” Triaud told AFP.

“But they have suitable characteristics and are to date the best place beyond the edge of our (Solar) system to search.”

The presence of liquid water is considered essential for life to exist anywhere.

Astronomers used the Hubble Space Telescope to learn more about the Trappist system by studying the planets’ atmospheres as they passed in front of their star, appearing as a dark, travelling dot from the observer’s point of view.

Findings were published Monday in two papers in the journals Nature Astronomy, and Astronomy and Astrophysics.

 Cooler than the Sun

shutterstock_720794383 The planets are rocky and contain water - the best hope for finding evidence of alien life. Source: Shutterstock/Jurik Peter

All seven planets were considered potential candidates for harbouring water, but the chances to find it in liquid form are highest in the temperate “Goldilocks” zone – not too far from the star for it to be frozen, nor too close to evaporate.

The Trappist-1 system is considered the current best hope for finding evidence of alien life.

“When we combine our new masses with our improved radii measurements, and our improved knowledge of the star, we obtain precise densities for each of the seven worlds, and reach information on their internal composition,” said Triaud.

“All seven planets remarkably resemble Mercury, Venus, our Earth, it’s Moon, and Mars.”

According to study co-author Simon Grimm from the University of Bern, the third and fourth planets from the star are “the most likely” to host some form of life.

“The more we learn about these planets, the more habitable they seem to be,” Grimm told AFP by email.

Compared to our Solar System, the Trappist-1 family is very tightly-knit. With orbits ranging from 1.5 to 12 days, the planets would have fit comfortably in the distance between the Sun and its closest planet, Mercury.

Trappist-1 has a mass less than 10 percent the mass of our Sun and is much cooler, which explains why its planets can orbit so nearby.

Read: ‘New Earth-like planet found where a year lasts just under 10 days’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (60)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Catastrophe star Rob Delaney announces the death of his two-year-old son from cancer
51,462  21
2
Muslim spokesman criticised for saying it's acceptable for girls to undergo FGM
33,367  250
3
Donald Trump on ex-aide who allegedly beat his wife: 'We certainly wish him well'
31,509  134
Fora
1
'We can't afford to give a pub €5,000': Craft producers hit out at exclusive drinks deals
663  0
2
Why Emirates' flagship 'superjumbo' jets won't be coming to Ireland any time soon
485  0
3
Whatever happened to... a €180m plan to regenerate a troubled Dublin flat complex?
175  0
The42
1
Former Ireland international Liam Miller passes away aged 36
75,567  109
2
As it happened: Ireland v Italy, Six Nations
57,785  49
3
Ireland hang on against 14-man Italy to get Six Nations campaign up and running
38,528  31
DailyEdge.ie
1
Beauty Q: Do you wear foundation every day?
9,124  5
2
Saoirse Ronan told Graham Norton a gas story about how nobody at a Lady Bird screening in LA recognised her
8,589  0
3
Dublin's Wax Museum is scrapping with Madame Tussauds on Facebook over their new Conor McGregor waxwork
4,134  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Suspect in murder case suffered traumatic brain injury while trying to escape gardaÃ­
Suspect in murder case suffered traumatic brain injury while trying to escape gardaí
David Drumm authorised deals leading to falsification of bank's balance sheet, court hears
19-year-old shop assistant charged with the murder of a man in Dublin
GARDAí
Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin
Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin
15-year-old girl missing from her home in Tallaght
Man (40s) arrested after heroin, cocaine and cash seized in Dublin
DUBLIN
LIVE: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
LIVE: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
A look back at Dublin's relationship with the Spire over the last 15 years
Ireland hammer Italy but eight-try win comes at a cost for Schmidt's side
EU
Should Ireland leave the EU? New poll shows only 10% of voters would back 'Irexit'
Should Ireland leave the EU? New poll shows only 10% of voters would back 'Irexit'
Explainer: Why the "cast iron" guarantee for no hard Brexit border may now be in doubt
Varadkar: 'The Israeli government has a tendency to disengage with countries that recognise the state of Palestine'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie