There's a good bit of rain on the way in the next 24 hours

WE’RE HOPING YOU got a chance to go out in the sunshine yesterday, because the weather is about to take a turn.

Today will be mostly cloudy, with patches of drizzle or light rain in places at first, according to Met Éireann.

“Many areas will become dry during the day, but it will remain dull and misty along southern and Atlantic coasts, with further patches of light rain, drizzle and fog. This evening, rain and drizzle will become more widespread.”

Maximum temperatures will be 13 to 17 degrees.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for 11 counties, mostly along the west coast: Longford, Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

The warning is in place from 7pm tonight until 7pm tomorrow evening.

“A spell of rain will lead to accumulations of 25mm to 35mm of rainfall over a 24 hour period,” Met Éireann said.