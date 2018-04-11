Temperatures to rise, but rain will stick around for the weekend

IF YOU’RE A fan of scattered showers and patchy drizzle, you’re in luck.

Met Éireann says that showers will hang around until at least Sunday, but temperatures will rise for the weekend.

The weather service says that today will be dull and misty, but predominantly dry with showers in the southwest. Temperatures could reach 17 degrees in places, but will top out at 15 degrees in most places.

Tonight will see showers continuing with patchy drizzle.

Tomorrow will be more of the same, but will be cloudier. Temperatures will hit 9 or 10 degrees in the east and northeast and between 11 and 15 degrees further west and south.

Looking into the weekend, Met Éireann says that while temperatures will again hit the mid teens, it will come with scattered showers and outbreaks of rain.

However, there is a hint of good news for next week:

“Current indications for early next week are that a strong southerly flow will develop giving above normal temperatures for the time of year but with changeable weather.”