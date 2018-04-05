  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Thursday 5 April, 2018
Rainfall warning for eight counties in the south of the country

The warning will come into place at 6pm and will remain in place until 3pm tomorrow.

By Cliodhna Russell Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 7:15 AM
Image: Sirtravelalot via Shutterstock
Image: Sirtravelalot via Shutterstock

THIS MORNINGâ€™S FROST will clear quickly with temperatures rising to 10 degrees later in the day.

A low temperature warning will remain in place until 9am this morning with temperatures as low as -4 in many areas.

Met Eireann says the weather will be mostly dry and bright today but rain will push into theÂ western and southwestern areas in the evening.

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued forÂ eight counties in the south of the country.

The warning will come into place at 6pm and will remain in place until 3pm tomorrow.

It affects Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

Up toÂ 50 mm of rain is expected with a risk of flooding following the heavy rainfall.

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

