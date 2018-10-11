Woman in her 80s dies after being struck by car in south Dublin

Woodside Grove, Rathfarnham Source: Google Maps

A GARDA INVESTIGATION has been launched after a woman in her 80s died after being struck by a car in south Dublin.

The female pedestrian was the sole casualty of the single-vehicle collision in Rathfarnham yesterday afternoon. Her body was subsequently removed to Tallaght Hospital for a post mortem.

The car involved in the accident, which happened at Woodside Grove at about 4.40pm, was driven by a second woman, also aged in her 80s.

She was taken to St James’s Hospital with minor injuries.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

The scene has since re-opened to traffic after a forensic investigation was completed.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 6666500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any Garda station.