  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 10 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'When you’ve never been told you’re good at anything, it’s hard to find confidence'

No matter what your experience of formal education, or your age, it’s never too late to return to learning, writes Anne Redmond.

By Anne Redmond Saturday 10 Mar 2018, 7:30 PM
3 hours ago 9,570 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3887572
Anne Redmond Learner and volunteer

GROWING UP IN 1950s and 1960s Wexford, I hated school. It filled my stomach with dread, and I couldn’t wait to get out of there. I had dyslexia, a learning difficulty, which wasn’t understood and certainly wasn’t treated with patience at school.

At 14, I left school, and went to work in a local supermarket. I got married and then children came along.

My life was filled with dinners, school runs, and working. My only hobby was watching television from the safety of my sofa.

I realised I had no hobbies

Just over 12 years ago, the local shop where I had worked for years sold up. I lost my job. My children were grown up. I was at a complete loss; I felt vulnerable and scared.

My whole life to that point had revolved around working locally and providing for my family. This was the first time in my life when I looked inwards and realised I had no hobbies and a very limited social circle. I realised I didn’t really know myself at all.

What was I interested in? What were my talents? Was I even good at anything? When you’ve never been told you’re good at anything, it’s hard to find any confidence within.

Taking that first step

I live down the road from a centre called Access 2000, and for years I saw women coming and going -  I was curious. I knew it was a community centre of sorts but assumed it was for older ladies.

One day I saw a sign that they were holding an open day for people interested in what they do, so I bit the bullet and went along. Some of the women attending Access 2000 spoke about their experiences, and I realised they had gone through similar difficulties in life to me – difficult childhoods, a fear of school and a lack of self-awareness.

Inspired by what I heard, I signed up to a computer course. Despite my positive introduction the thoughts of going to a course brought back the nightmares of school. I needn’t have worried. The tutors were patient and I didn’t have to do anything I didn’t feel comfortable with.

The learning bug

That first computer course gave me the bug for learning – I wanted to learn more, and to find out more about myself in the process.

I had always enjoyed maintaining my garden, so I decided to take a horticulture course. As the course progressed, I started to see small but positive changes in myself. I started piping up in class, asking questions, sharing my experiences and thoughts.

My new-found confidence stretched to my work life. Just before I took that first step into Access 2000, I had started a part-time position at a local shop for the National Council for the Blind. Buoyed by my new-found confidence, I suggested that we decorate the window as part of the Festive Windows Competition as part of Wexford Opera Festival. I modelled the window on one of the operas, and the shop won the ‘Best Dressed Small Shop’ award.

I know now that I am good at something

Since I stepped into Access 2000 that first day, I am unrecognisable from the woman I was. I know now that I am good at something.

I’m good at communicating. I’m artistic. I have a skill for listening to and identifying with others in similar situations. This is thanks to the wonderful tutors and staff who treat every person who steps through their doors with respect and dignity. They are always encouraging us.

No matter what your experience of formal education, or your age, it’s never too late to return to learning. Take that first step and pop into your local community adult education centre – it could change your life.

Anne Redmond is a native of Wexford, and is a learner, volunteer, and member of the board of management of Access 2000 in Wexford

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Anne Redmond  / Learner and volunteer

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Gardaí track down Lidl thieves after looters post videos of themselves online
95,202  0
2
Four arrested as gardaí say they've foiled a potential gangland hit in Dublin's inner city
41,529  27
3
McDonald's Ireland will 'watch what happens' as US outlets make switch to fresh beef
40,313  32
Fora
1
'Universities are criticised for taking in too many foreign students – but we want even more'
201  0
2
Take a guided tour of... the Irish-led tech juggernaut that calls Anglo's ex-HQ home
169  0
3
Why our fight in the 'war for talent' must be fought on two sides
58  0
The42
1
Ireland crowned Six Nations champions for the third time in five years
67,184  132
2
As it happened: Ireland v Scotland, Six Nations
64,694  62
3
As it happened: Man United vs Liverpool, Premier League
57,098  99
DailyEdge.ie
1
Louise O'Neill was scarlet when Ryan brought up her childhood Michael Collins obsession on the Late Late
6,624  0
2
Is Bruno Mars guilty of cultural appropriation?
6,351  3
3
Celebs and bloggers are laying into Khloe Kardashian for sharing tips on how to look thin in photos
5,309  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
High Court rules that teenager's HIV need not be disclosed to young woman
High Court rules that teenager's HIV need not be disclosed to young woman
Paddy Jackson would be the 'last person in the world to rape someone', court hears
Man who robbed three shops in Dublin with a blood-filled syringe jailed for four and a half years
HSE
'I could never work again after I got sick, that really affected me'
'I could never work again after I got sick, that really affected me'
School principal speaks of 'terrible tragedy' after young girl dies from suspected meningitis
HSE paramedic changes plea to guilty over assaulting two female students by putting them in choke hold
GARDAí
Four arrested as gardaÃ­ say they've foiled a potential gangland hit in Dublin's inner city
Four arrested as gardaí say they've foiled a potential gangland hit in Dublin's inner city
Driver dies after car collides with articulated truck in Cavan
€60,000-worth of cannabis from Thailand seized in Tralee
DUBLIN
Water restrictions scaled back but will be in place from 8pm to 6am over the weekend
Water restrictions scaled back but will be in place from 8pm to 6am over the weekend
Glenda Gilson's parents lose Dublin home due to debt
Students' exam fee protest shuts down access to Book of Kells

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie