Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 6 January, 2018
New year, new car? Here's what you should consider before you buy

Some timely advice from The AA’s Barry Aldworth for those considering a move to a ’181-’ reg plate.

By Barry Aldworth Saturday 6 Jan 2018, 11:00 AM
10 hours ago 19,112 Views 41 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3783220
Image: Shutterstock/KOKTARO
Image: Shutterstock/KOKTARO

IF YOU ARE lucky enough to be thinking a â€™181-regâ€™ vehicle purchase this year, you might think itâ€™s a less complicated purchase than venturing into the second-hand market.

Thatâ€™s not entirely true. Here are some areas you need to consider before signing up for new wheels.

Value

When youâ€™re buying a new car, one of the first things youâ€™ll look for is the big priceÂ tag on the windshield. Itâ€™s important that you donâ€™t just accept this price withoutÂ questioning it first. Take some time to research what other retailers are charging forÂ the same model and what other drivers have reported paying. Using this informationÂ to negotiate with the salesperson can help you make significant savings.

Itâ€™s an unfortunate truth that once you drive off in your new car, its value drops byÂ up to a third of what you just paid. Even if you love your new purchase right now,Â within five years youâ€™re likely to be in the market to change your car again. HaggleÂ now and you can make some immediate savings â€“ and potentially minimise lossesÂ when you sell the car down the line.

Insurance

Unless youâ€™ve been living under a rock, youâ€™ll have noticed the impact of rising motorÂ insurance premiums over the past few years. Insurance costs for brand new cars canÂ vary significantly. While the additional security features will be attractive to insurers,Â the value of these features also makes your car a bigger target for burglars â€“ andÂ more expensive to replace if damaged in a crash. It can be easy to get caught up inÂ the excitement of buying a new car, but itâ€™s important that you consider insuranceÂ (as well as fuel and any other associated costs) to ensure it suits your budget.

Leaser beware

New car sales took a sizeable dip during the recession era, and PCP (PersonalÂ Contract Purchase) agreements have played a key role in reversing this trend. TheÂ allure of lower monthly repayments can be hard for motorists to resist, particularlyÂ as most people expect to trade in their car before they reach the end of theÂ agreement.

A new car at a significantly lower cost sounds too good to be true, right?

Well,Â unfortunately, thatâ€™s because it probably is. With a PCP agreement you neverÂ actually own the car but are in fact renting it and, in order to avoid unexpectedÂ charges at trade-in time youâ€™ll have to maintain the condition of the car at an agreedÂ level and stick to a very strict mileage limit. Staying within these criteria can beÂ difficult for the majority of car owners so you may find yourself paying significantlyÂ more than you expected to when you finally trade in the car.

Should you import?

The impact of Brexit and the improved performance of the euro against the sterlingÂ has provided some Irish motorists with the opportunity to make significant savingsÂ by importing cars from the UK. However, importing will also mean travelling toÂ Northern Ireland or elsewhere in the UK as well as getting involved with the tax manÂ and the much dreaded VRT. Unfortunately, between taxes, the cost of travelling andÂ the process of importing your car, the thousands you save by buying in the UK in theÂ first place may be eaten into.

As well as that, buying a second-hand car can prove to be a risky option. Second-hand cars imported from the UK tend to be less reliable in the long-term and areÂ more likely to have been clocked or been involved in a collision.

If youâ€™re buying a new car and willing to jump through a few hoops importing may beÂ for you. With a second-hand car, however, you may be safer to stick to the IrishÂ market â€“ even if you pay slightly more.

Fuel for thought

Is it time to go electric? Is diesel on the way out? Whatâ€™s a hybrid? Given theÂ financial investment youâ€™re making in your new car, itâ€™s important to find a balanceÂ between your needs and future motoring advancements.

While the most recentÂ budget steered clear of increasing the carbon tax on diesel, closing the price gapÂ between a litre of petrol and diesel is likely to remain a long-term priority forÂ government. Combine this with a global effort to reduce reliance on fossil fuels andÂ diesel appears to have had its day.

In the short to mid-term, petrol will maintain its popularity, but the future ofÂ motoring is certainly going to be electric. So if you primarily drive shorter distancesÂ or do a lot of driving in urban areas (where charging points are more readilyÂ available), going electric may prove cheaper for you in the long-term.

This article by Barry Aldworth is republished with permission from the AA Blog at theAA.ie

About the author:

About the author
Barry Aldworth

COMMENTS (41)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
