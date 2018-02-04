  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Monday 5 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

My wife died 20 years ago and my son has autism, Alone has given me a friend

Jim Birch says, “Some days we go for a walk around the area, or go to the shops, other days, when it’s raining, we stay in and have a cup of tea.”

By Jim Birch Sunday 4 Feb 2018, 7:28 PM
8 hours ago 33,892 Views 19 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3821921
Jim Birch

MY WIFE MARGARET passed away 20 years ago - she was very young. We had been happily married for 20 years before that.

I’ve always worked in hotels and bars, and I was on a lunch break when I first saw Margaret.

I left school and started working in a hotel in Arklow, Co Wicklow when I was only 14 years old. I liked it so much that I kept doing that job for 49 years, but in 30 different bars and hotels.

‘I love meeting people’

My personality suited the hospitality business perfectly. I’m very chatty, I love meeting new people and I talk to everyone.

The first place I worked in Dublin was Conways’ bar in Parnell Street. Then I moved to different areas because I wanted to see a variety of people and cultures.

I have served everybody, from working class customers to celebrities like Jack Doyle, Elizabeth Taylor, or ABBA in fancy hotels. I learned that famous people can get very lonely too - they travel around every second day.

No matter who my customer was, I always looked after people. If, for example, someone got very drunk, I always got them coffee and made sure they got a taxi home. I felt it was my responsibility, and I think that if you are good to people, people are good to you.

Our little family

Margaret and I lived in our house in Killester with our son, Nikki. He’s so lovable, always smiling. He’s 41 now but everybody says that he looks so much younger.

Nikki has never spoken, he has autism. Margaret and I made a will specifying that when one of us died the money would go down to our son and his care. He is down in Kildare where he gets 24-hour care.

I visit him every month, and it gives me comfort to know that there are always professionals taking care of him. And whenever I want I can ring and the staff will let me know how he is.

Good friends

Eight years ago I moved to a complex for older people. I love living here, because I feel part of the community.

We all live alone in the complex so it’s vital that we are all in contact.

There’s a man here, he’s 92. I say hello to him every day, he also lives alone. If someone is sick, one of the others will go to the shops for them.

I was so used to meeting people in the bars every day, I never stopped talking. I’ve been doing that for 49 years. Until one day I retired and suddenly all of that comes to an end.

‘Not talking to people could’ve been the end of me’

I was scared. I was afraid that my mental health might fall down. I had to have somebody to chat, not talking to people anymore is a shock to the system, and I felt like that could be the end of me. My brother-in-law was a fireman like Mr Bermingham, so I quickly thought about Alone. I rang up and asked to join in.

That was two years ago. I was matched with my volunteer - Ionelia. Alone matches you with a volunteer that shares hobbies and has things in common with you. She is young, so at first I thought we might not have much to talk about, but we got on from the very start.

She works in a shop so she understands what is like to work interacting with different people every day. It’s like I’ve known her for 20 years. We have great conversations.

Some days we go for a walk around the area, or go to the shops. Other days, when it’s raining, we stay in and have a cup of tea. We are very good friends now.

Dublin Publicans announced this week that they have raised €200,000 for ALONE, the biggest fundraising donation in the charity’s history. 50% of this donation will go to support its befriending service.

original-397-296x56

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Jim Birch

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
There are some severe wintry conditions on the way in the coming days
81,436  43
2
Poll: Would you vote for Irexit?
77,793  303
3
Amanda Knox talked prison and redemption and then sang an Irish rebel song on Ray D'Arcy last night
53,099  74
Fora
1
'You could be offered €100,000 - it's big money': Pubs reveal drinks firms' exclusive deals
3,188  0
2
How to manage a to-do list... so that you actually get stuff done
195  0
3
What Nuritas is cooking up in its new Dublin lab next to the Lord Mayor's house
154  0
The42
1
Analysis: The remarkable 41 phases that led to Johnny Sexton's drop goal
64,700  84
2
As it happened: Kilkenny v Clare, Donegal v Galway, Wexford v Cork - Sunday GAA match tracker
54,866  8
3
As it happened: Liverpool v Tottenham, Premier League
40,905  59
DailyEdge.ie
1
Kylie Jenner announced the arrival of her baby girl and shared a lovely video of her pregnancy
12,087  7
2
An Irish hotel manager appeared on Take Me Out last night, and the thirst was real
9,828  0
3
Brian McFadden got a hair transplant and shared all the gory details on Instagram
6,215  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Three-year-old girl killed in Kildare car crash
Three-year-old girl killed in Kildare car crash
Whistleblowers left frustrated as 'massive backlog' delays investigation of white collar crime
Man in his 70s dies in car crash
DUBLIN
14-man Offaly brought back down to earth with heavy defeat to Limerick
14-man Offaly brought back down to earth with heavy defeat to Limerick
Gavin makes no changes on opening weekend win as Dubs make trip to Tyrone
Dublin Castle to reenact moment an Irish suffragette smashed its windows
EU
Hoteliers say stricter rules on a cancer-causing food substance would be 'unworkable'
Hoteliers say stricter rules on a cancer-causing food substance would be 'unworkable'
Poll: Would you vote for Irexit?
Poll: Are you comfortable with your flight details being shared with other countries?
FRANCE
'Getting through something like that, I think it helps build the group together'
'Getting through something like that, I think it helps build the group together'
'I'm sure we'll get a bit of stick for it in the review, for celebrating like footballers!'
'It's pretty hard to explain how you feel when you think the game has got away'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie