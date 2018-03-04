  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 4 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

America’s gun culture: What makes Americans so attached to their weapons?

After opening their session with a prayer for the 17 young Floridians recently killed, state legislators then overwhelmingly rejected a ban on semi-automatic guns.

By Larry Donnelly Sunday 4 Mar 2018, 9:45 AM
11 hours ago 15,337 Views 108 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3877087
Larry Donnelly Law lecturer, NUI Galway

AS HORRIFYING AS the gun massacre at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was, it was not surprising.

There have already been eight school shootings this year in the United States. And in the aftermath of Nikolas Cruz’s rampage, the initial reaction from many commentators was that no legal or cultural change would result.

Nothing happened after the 2012 Sandy Hook tragedy in Connecticut, where little schoolchildren and their teachers were killed, and even though it was mere months ago, the deaths of 58 in Las Vegas at the hands of one man who fired 1,100 rounds from his hotel room faded swiftly into the recesses of our collective memory.

But in recent days, students from the Florida school have mobilised and seem determined to force politicians to act. Only time will tell if this will prove the turning point gun control advocates desperately hope it is.

Students Return To Class For First Time After Mass Shooting At Florida School People arrive to offer support at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as student arrive to attend classes for the first time since the shooting Source: Joe Raedle

Opinion polls suggest more Americans now favour restrictions on the ownership of semi-automatic weapons and background checks on those seeking to purchase high-powered guns. That said, after opening their session with a prayer for the 17 young Floridians killed, state legislators there overwhelmingly rejected a ban on semi-automatic guns.

I – and countless others – have written on numerous occasions in the wake of mass shootings about the need for gun control measures and outlined the realities that make calling for more stringent gun laws a politically treacherous proposition.

‘Fighting for freedom of the US’

It is worth digging a little deeper, however, to get to the heart of the matter. For the truth is that, even if the courageous students from Florida are successful in their efforts (and I doubt they will be), a wide range of guns will still be readily available for legal purchase in most of the US to an extent that much of the rest of the world cannot fathom.

Why? This is an incredibly difficult question to answer. A few thoughts on what is probably a futile pursuit follow.

The second amendment to the US Constitution enshrines the right to keep and bear arms. Notwithstanding copious attempts to contextualise this provision historically and otherwise, the Supreme Court Nonts that constitute bearable arms, even those that were not in existence at the time of the founding”. What flows from gun ownership having exalted status in the country’s defining document and subsequent judicial precedent cannot be underestimated.

E008286 Reenactment of Revolutionary war soldiers Source: Getty Images

Moreover, the gun has been central to establishing and defending the freedom that a substantial majority of the citizenry would say is America’s paramount value. From the Revolutionary War and Civil War fought on home soil, to World War I and World War II, to Korea, Vietnam and subsequent armed conflicts, standing up and fighting, with guns, for the freedom of the US and its allies is a recurring theme in American history.

Americans rightly revere the extraordinary sacrifices made by war veterans. At the same time, though, this has led to a militarisation of the culture that has had hugely problematic effects.

Rugged individualism

Another distinctive element of American identity worn proudly, especially by those on the political right, is “rugged individualism” as opposed to the spirit of collectivism that prevails in Europe.

The “rugged individual” conjures up, in the minds of many, the image of the early settlers of new frontiers. They needed guns to kill animals to eat; they needed guns to protect themselves and their families; and guns were needed as valuable tools for a lot of other vital purposes. The popularity of hunting in rural states is testimony to this enduring ideal.

The notion of the individual over the collective has an added dimension. And herein lies a perhaps unique feature of American patriotism: love country, loathe government.

The individual has a duty to himself and to those who depend upon him. No individual has a right to rely on government or on the rest of society for assistance. In fact, government, to the degree that it meddles in or interferes with the individual’s quest for freedom – or, stated more accurately, his self-interest – is the enemy.

To take it a step further, the government can be un-American. As such, gun ownership, while for some an open act of defiance against the potential threat posed by their own government, is at the very least a conscious or subconscious assertion of individual freedom over the government, and the collective it embodies.

Scaling down from these loftier heights to the realities of 2018, it is important to note that many of us don’t own guns and have no interest in them. Nonetheless, it is imperative that the rest of the world recognises that our country is very different – even if most Americans don’t. There is a gun culture that will never be vanquished.

That’s why, sadly, whatever victories at the ballot box or elsewhere are achieved by advocates for restricting access to firearms will always be Pyrrhic. In sum, and as I have closed just about every previous piece I have written about guns and the land of my birth, I despair.

Larry Donnelly is a Boston attorney, a Law Lecturer at NUI Galway and a political columnist with TheJournal.ie.

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Larry Donnelly  / Law lecturer, NUI Galway
@LarryPDonnelly

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (108)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Tomorrow is not a normal day' - People urged to use public transport, parts of east remain in 'full crisis'
160,520  59
2
Passengers left stranded at Lanzarote airport for 40 hours after Aer Lingus flight redirects at last minute
73,147  58
3
Kinahan cartel suffers another blow after international police arrest fourth Irishman in three months
71,819  35
Fora
1
Trinity heads for another south Dublin showdown as it plans 300 more student beds
2,106  0
2
This sheep farmer is leading the push to set up Ireland's first hemp co-op
307  0
3
To equip future generations with the right skills, we need to back creative teachers
106  0
The42
1
Fresh off a building site, stunning Roy Sheahan completes fairytale win at Last Man Standing
48,901  10
2
Fiorentina captain Davide Astori dies suddenly aged 31
34,457  14
3
'I just didn't enjoy football anymore. I needed to take myself out of my comfort zone.'
27,521  6
DailyEdge.ie
1
The thirst was real for Lucy Kennedy's golden buzzer pick on Ireland's Got Talent last night
7,282  2
2
Everyone else give up now, these nuns in Galway have made the best Snow Sister
6,771  1
3
The tiny hare rescued in Dublin Airport during the snow is being well looked after
5,849  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Man in his 20s charged with 2013 murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe
Man in his 20s charged with 2013 murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe
Private investigators were fined €20k for using family connections in the gardaí to access info
Tallaght gardai requested more 4WD vehicles days before Jobstown looting
DUBLIN
The Dead Zoo has a massive collection of tiny glass models - but the public can't see them
The Dead Zoo has a massive collection of tiny glass models - but the public can't see them
How a willow garden is helping these women 'reclaim' their local park
'It was hellish': How Paul Howard's Anglo nightmare led to a musical about Coppers
RIP
'He was going to see out his career in Florence' - Astori was set for new contract on Monday
'He was going to see out his career in Florence' - Astori was set for new contract on Monday
MASH actor David Ogden Stiers dies aged 75
'Ciao capitano': Buffon pays emotional tribute to team-mate Astori
OPINION
Kildare man at Harvard Law: 'Days before my 24th birthday, I was told I had 6 months to live'
Kildare man at Harvard Law: 'Days before my 24th birthday, I was told I had 6 months to live'
America’s gun culture: What makes Americans so attached to their weapons?
'Gardening can be a major turn off for people but food growing is not about gardening, it’s about food'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie