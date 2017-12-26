  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 27 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Christmas with depression: 'I know I should be happy, but I can't help it. I really can't'

When my depression was at its worst, I used to dread Christmas, writes Abigail McDonnell.

By Abigail McDonnell Tuesday 26 Dec 2017, 7:30 PM
6 hours ago 37,599 Views 28 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3727042
Abigail McDonnell See Change Ambassador

BUT IT’S CHRISTMAS! You should be happy!

I know I should be happy, I know I look ‘rude’ for being sad during the ‘happiest time of year’, but I can’t help it. I really can’t.

When my depression was at its worst, I really didn’t look forward to the Christmas period at all. In fact, I kind of dreaded it. And when people looked at me, yeah, I had no ‘real reason’ to be sad.

I received amazing presents. I had an amazing dinner with a wonderful family around me. I had a warm, lovely home that I would go back to at the end of Christmas day. But I was suffering.

Anxiety around Christmas

When I was 17 I was diagnosed with severe anxiety and depression. At that time, even Christmas wouldn’t lift my spirits.

I felt a lot of anxiety around the Christmas period. I worried about a lot of small things. I knew that I’d be seeing a lot of family and friends and I was scared they would ask about my mental health in case I would start to cry.

I was worried if I became weepy that people would notice. I was worried of not reacting well enough to presents from family. One of the biggest problems I used to have was being overly afraid of what other people’s opinions were of me. This was especially difficult during Christmas because I knew I would be seeing so many people.

I wanted to keep a strong, happy face throughout the entirety of the Christmas period, but at times it was just not possible. I didn’t want to let anyone down by having to leave a party or dinner early, because I was feeling upset or for feeling so exhausted after all the interaction.

My social battery used to die

That’s another thing I really struggled with during the Christmas period: fatigue. My social battery used to die so quickly when with others, as I would be putting a lot of energy into trying to look happy.

I also used to get a lot of anxiety around Christmas dinner. In general, I have a weird relationship with food. I know I don’t eat as much as I should, and I get quite nervous when eating out with others in case someone was to comment on how much I had left on my plate.

I used to over think situations like this so much that I’d feel nauseous and wouldn’t be able to eat at all. I don’t think people ever think about the physical effects a mental health difficulty can have on you, and during the Christmas period it can be so debilitating.

Christmas can be a stressful time

These things might sound quite trivial to those who have never experienced anxiety or depression before, but for those who have experienced it, Christmas can be quite a stressful time.

As an ambassador for See Change, I think it is so important for people to start a conversation about mental health around this time of year. Christmas can be so hard for some. A time where we miss family and friends who are no longer with us, or when we stress about how much money we have spent throughout the season, wondering if we’ll have enough left to survive.

I couldn’t be prouder to be an ambassador and I urge you all to start a conversation with family and friends this Christmas.

Abigail McDonnell (20) is an International Business student in DCU. She is from Raheny in Dublin.

If you’re a person who finds Christmas hard, know that you’re not alone, and there are supports out there if you just want to chat. Mental health problems can affect anyone at any time during their lives. For more information visit www.seechange.ie. If you or someone you know has been affected by mental health issues you can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or visit www.yourmentalhealth.ie for a directory of mental health services.

Opinion: We have an unacceptably high level of school suspensions and expulsions>

Sexual abuse: ‘Did I consent? I was just a little girl, but yes, I let it happen’>

download

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Abigail McDonnell  / See Change Ambassador

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'We're totally numbed': Tributes to two men who died after SUV was swept away in Christmas tragedy
139,439  21
2
Whatever happened to... the derelict south Dublin hotel with the 'Kilternan curse'?
49,457  18
3
Quiz: Can you name the Irish town from above?
39,249  22
Fora
1
'Sales are like a drug for retailers': How Stephen's Day shopping took hold in Ireland
522  0
The42
1
As it happened: Man United v Burnley, Premier League
43,796  46
2
As it happened: Munster vs Leinster, Pro14
40,075  63
3
'I had been kind of having dangerous and negative thoughts and realised I needed to talk to someone'
36,735  6
DailyEdge.ie
1
17 very Irish tweets about Brooklyn last night
13,883  1
2
17 signs that Dublin truly lost the run of itself in 2017
10,663  5
3
Conor McGregor shared photos of his and Dee Devlin's first Christmas with Conor Jr... it's The Dredge
8,349  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
'We're often portrayed as anti-car, we're not' - Dublin's traffic supremo on keeping the city flowing
'We're often portrayed as anti-car, we're not' - Dublin's traffic supremo on keeping the city flowing
17 signs that Dublin truly lost the run of itself in 2017
The Doughnut Bubble
RETAIL
'Sales are like a drug for retailers': How Stephen's Day shopping took hold in Ireland
'Sales are like a drug for retailers': How Stephen's Day shopping took hold in Ireland
Irish retailers on course to record best Christmas season since 2007
'Sales are like a drug for retailers': How Stephen's Day shopping took hold in Ireland
LEO VARADKAR
Coveney has no regrets about making promises about family homelessness
Coveney has no regrets about making promises about family homelessness
Taoiseach says government at Vatican's 'disposal' for Pope Francis visit
Read the emails sent to Leo in his first month as Taoiseach
CHRISTMAS
Christmas with depression: 'I know I should be happy, but I can't help it. I really can't'
Christmas with depression: 'I know I should be happy, but I can't help it. I really can't'
Are you heading out for a St Stephen's day session?
Did you get a drone for Christmas? Here's everything you need to know before flying it

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie