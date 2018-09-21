This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 21 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Brendan Howlin was wrong: civil disobedience is a valid weapon in the fight for a better Ireland'

Those who benefit from the way Ireland is organised would love us to believe we have no power, that we can’t win, that there’s no reason to act, writes Siobhan O’Donoghue.

By Siobhán O'Donoghue Friday 21 Sep 2018, 7:00 AM
58 minutes ago 3,095 Views 28 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4244883
Siobhán O'Donoghue

WHEN BRENDAN HOWLIN said earlier this week that civil disobedience is not ‘the solution’, he was effectively saying we should leave it up to politicians to sort out our problems.

Imagine telling that to the suffragettes who refused to accept unjust laws, or Martin Luther King when he led the US civil rights movement, or workers withholding their labour in the face of oppressive working conditions. What about pilots who refuse to fly refugees to destinations where they face danger?

People power, whether it’s civil disobedience, direct action or collective action, lifts the lid on the inertia of our political system. It disrupts the ‘normal way’ business is done – where critical problems facing society are turned into a game to be kicked about by politicians who score points off each other, while the rest of us are expected to stand on the sidelines as spectators.

The subtext of Howlin’s assertion that civil disobedience isn’t effective is that somehow it’s not connected to a wider plan or focused on change. By and large though, acts of civil disobedience are far from random and usually have a tactical or strategic focus.

Why those in power dislike civil disobedience

When acts of civil disobedience force themselves onto the stage they are often reported in the media as spontaneous, isolated events that have erupted out of nowhere. The ground work and organisation that connects individual acts of civil disobedience with a longer term goal is too often unseen or overlooked. How many of us know that Rosa Parks was a key figure as part of a larger, coordinated strategy for challenging segregation in the US?

History tells us that social or political change does not work in predictable ways or follow a clear path. In many ways this is part of the true power of civil disobedience. Its disruptive impact offers the possibility of pushing into the open new ideas and ways of shaking the system out of inertia.

Those in power will nearly always attempt to reframe the actions of non-traditional self-organising groups in negative ways. The responses to the peaceful occupation of vacant buildings in Dublin leaves little doubt that the age-old pattern of attempting to squash and criminalise dissent is alive and well in modern day Ireland.

Direct action including civil disobedience is often reframed as ‘mob rule’, mainly because the powerful feel uncomfortable, even unsafe, when targeted by new ideas and people power. It’s easier to dismiss the ideas that a ‘mob’ puts forth than to meaningfully engage with the people they are meant to serve.

‘Take Back The City offers hope’

We need to talk about hope too. Civil disobedience captures our attention and offers hope. It is the magic ingredient we all need to sustain movements for change that are owned and fed by the many – not just the privileged insiders.

In the face of so many deplorable and completely unnecessary crises, be it housing, health, ecological or poverty, it is understandable to feel a sense of desperation. Those who benefit from the way Ireland is organised would love us to believe we have no power, that we can’t win, that there’s no reason to act.

What grassroots groups like Take Back The City do is reverse the tranquilising impact much of the debate about housing induces. They embody the opposite of grandstanding and cynical politics. They offer hope without sugarcoating the scale of the challenge in tackling the housing crisis. They have surfaced serious questions about how those in power, including the police and property speculators, are held accountable – not to mention why property and land hoarding is so widespread. In short they have done our democracy a service. Long may it continue.

Siobhan O’Donoghue is founding director of Uplift, a people powered campaigning community of 175,000 people.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Siobhán O'Donoghue
@http://twitter.com/siobhwithafada

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Storm Bronagh is here as heavy rains from the south lead to flood warnings
    69,963  49
    2
    		TG4 apologises after CGI clip of caravan being kicked off cliff is shown before news bulletin
    54,175  26
    3
    		RTÉ presenter Bunny Carr dies aged 91
    38,196  67
    Fora
    1
    		Coca-Cola has been told to pay 'winding down' fees to sacked Kildare workers
    522  0
    2
    		Ryanair's chairman was re-elected - but support for the American billionaire has weakened
    221  0
    3
    		There's still a big gulf when it comes to vital early-stage funding for young Irish startups
    115  0
    The42
    1
    		IRFU decline proposal for behind-the-scenes series on Schmidt's Ireland
    25,315  29
    2
    		‘I had to hand over my home... But I would walk up to Tallaght Stadium, and it would all be forgotten about’
    25,109  6
    3
    		'Earlier in the year I was dropped for a game, and that was really tough for me'
    21,843  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rosie Connolly shared her nightmare story about how Storm Ali disrupted her flight ...it's The Dredge
    6,645  0
    2
    		Criticism of Chrissy Teigen proves we're still defining women by their relationships
    5,852  6
    3
    		Guys We F*cked hosts accept criticism amid accusations that they 'fetishised black men'
    4,670  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ urge motorists not to become complacent on roads after Project Edward success
    Gardaí urge motorists not to become complacent on roads after Project Edward success
    Man to appear in court over fatal stabbing of woman
    Bus services disrupted and road closures in Tallaght after gardaí respond to 'barricade incident'
    DUBLIN
    A driverless public transport vehicle is to take to the streets of Dublin for the first time today
    A driverless public transport vehicle is to take to the streets of Dublin for the first time today
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's our pick of tonight's events
    Free sanitary products to be provided in DCC community centres and libraries
    CORK
    'Earlier in the year I was dropped for a game, and that was really tough for me'
    'Earlier in the year I was dropped for a game, and that was really tough for me'
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's what's on in the South
    O'Donovans receive heroes' welcome home after latest triumph
    IRELAND
    Players asked to cover their tattoos during Rugby World Cup in Japan
    Players asked to cover their tattoos during Rugby World Cup in Japan
    Famine film Black 47 has made over €1 million at the Irish box office
    Storm Bronagh is here as heavy rains from the south lead to flood warnings

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie