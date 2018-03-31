  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 31 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Column: 'I felt a wave of guilt come over me. How was I laughing in a world my mum wasnâ€™t in?'

There is no guide to tell you how to cope with life after loss, writes Mairead Doyle.

By Mairead Doyle Saturday 31 Mar 2018, 7:30 PM
2 minutes ago 5 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3926057
Mairead Doyle Journalism graduate

LAST YEAR ON 2 February I lost my beautiful mum. With her being sick forÂ seven years there was always an atmosphere of uncertainty. But it was never something myself, my sisters or my thirteen-year-old brother gave in to.

My mum was a fighter and she did not give up. She simply moved onto the next chapter of her life and sadly her physical presence isnâ€™t here anymore.

There are plenty of events that I wish my mum was here for, particularly the family ones. Easter is here and as my family prepare to celebrate by eating copious amounts of chocolate and spending quality time together, it forces me to reflect on how far weâ€™ve come in the last year.

Journey of loss is strange

The journey of loss is a strange one, there is no guide book to show you the right or wrong way of doing it. Mainly because there is no right or wrong way.

I have found since saying goodbye to my mum that no matter what time of year it is, Motherâ€™s Day, Christmas, Easter, her birthdayâ€¦ you will always have bad days BUT you can also have good ones and these are the real hurdle.

The bad days are inevitable and, in the short time I had to mentally prepare that she was dying, I knew that life was going to be really tough for some time. If Iâ€™m being completely honest, I thought life was going to be awful, forever. I am happy to say that isnâ€™t the case.

There has yet to be a day where I donâ€™t find a great sting in my chest thinking of my loving mum and what I would give to hug her or chat to her. But I find myself connecting with her in other ways and discovering traits of herâ€™s I have in me. These little joys fill that mum-shaped hole in my heart just ever so slightly.

For other people life goes on

The whirlwind began the minute the funeral did. My family were lucky to be surrounded by some incredible people and we got through itÂ with this help and adrenaline. But afterwards for everyone else life goes on and sadly we were left to deal with this life-altering loss not really knowing how to put one foot in front of the other.

I can only discuss my own experience and through time and multiple important conversations with friends I have discovered grief is so different and unique. It must be shown respect, especially from yourself. This is initially why I found any good days so hard.

I remember a couple of months after my mum passed away and something my boyfriend did made me laugh uncontrollably, my tummy hurt I was laughing so much, and swiftly that laughter turned to tears. I felt a wave of guilt come over me. How was I laughing in a world my mum wasnâ€™t in? I was in mourning. I wasnâ€™t allowed to laugh.

In hindsight itâ€™s a crazy rationalisation and I am proud thatÂ I can laugh today without feeling guilt and knowing that my mum would not want a world of sadness. I think the mere idea of it would make her embarrassed that we were making a fuss.

Iâ€™m getting there

When people ask me how I am I say â€˜getting thereâ€™. Iâ€™m not sure where Iâ€™m going. But I know that sometimes Iâ€™m not good or great but Iâ€™m not awful either.

There are days when I feel like Iâ€™ve been hit by a big red bus, but more importantly there are days where I laugh and it doesnâ€™t turn into tears. So for now, Iâ€™m getting there.

Mairead Doyle is a journalism graduate and actress.

The lost decade is over: Our 7.8% GDP growth last year was comfortably the highest in Europe>

An Irishman in Brexit Britain: â€˜The atmosphere has changed since the voteâ€™>

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Mairead Doyle  / Journalism graduate

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Travellers to the US to be asked for their social media history
75,709  99
2
Temperatures to drop to - 2 degrees as forecasters predict snow....again
59,978  26
3
Irish boy (10) holidaying with family killed by hit-and-run driver in Tenerife
37,002  6
Fora
1
One in five Sligo shops are empty - but locals insist the town hasn't 'gone to hell'
645  0
2
RTÃ‰ was ordered to pay â‚¬50,000 to an ex-reporter - here are the lessons for employers
148  0
The42
1
As it happened: Munster v Toulon, Champions Cup quarter-final
98,104  59
2
As it happened: Connacht v Gloucester, Challenge Cup quarter-final
38,958  21
3
As it happened: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, Premier League
30,146  27
DailyEdge.ie
1
The PMS symptom no one talks about, and the product that will fix it fast
7,844  0
2
12 signs that prove your attitude to money is an absolute sh*tshow
6,007  3
3
If you're to believe the lyrics on his new EP, The Weeknd was going to donate his kidney to Selena Gomez
5,230  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Travellers to the US to be asked for their social media history
Travellers to the US to be asked for their social media history
UK and US soldiers killed in Syria bomb blast
California judge rules that coffee needs to be sold with cancer warning
DRUGS
Man arrested after cocaine, heroin and ketamine worth â‚¬2.5m seized at Dublin Port
Man arrested after cocaine, heroin and ketamine worth â‚¬2.5m seized at Dublin Port
Sixth man arrested after what could be the North's largest ever haul of cannabis
â‚¬1.6 million in drugs and cash seized in Carlow
GARDAÃ­
GardaÃ­ find thousands of euro hidden in socks after man runs away from checkpoint
GardaÃ­ find thousands of euro hidden in socks after man runs away from checkpoint
Appeal to help find man last seen near Midland Regional Hospital
Motorists warned about hailstones as gardaÃ­ attend number of crashes
POLICE
Irish boy (10) holidaying with family killed by hit-and-run driver in Tenerife
Irish boy (10) holidaying with family killed by hit-and-run driver in Tenerife
Unarmed black man killed by police was shot 7 times in back, autopsy finds
Russia escalates action against European countries as it puts UK diplomats on notice

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie