This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 9 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'This is a shameful day for Fine Gael and a bad day for Ireland on climate change'

Listening to the Budget speech from Pascal Donohoe today you would have no sense we are at such a historical turning point, writes Eamon Ryan.

By Eamon Ryan Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 6:06 PM
1 hour ago 4,895 Views 31 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4277008
Eamon Ryan TD and leader of the Green Party

YESTERDAY’S WARNING FROM the United Nations could not have been more urgent.

The science and the risks we face are now so stark. Climate change can no longer be ignored; we have to act fast, ditching all fossil fuels within a single generation, while maintaining the benefits those fuels delivered for our people. There is no precedent for the scale and speed of change we have to make but doing nothing is surely not an option.

Listening to the Budget speech from Paschal Donohoe today you would have no sense we are at such a historical turning point. He delivered a deeply conservative speech and Budget. Funding gaps were closed to maintain the status quo but there was no sense of any common purpose for a better future.

A political calculation 

The shameful record on climate change is not just because the government failed to increase the carbon tax in this budget. That was just a symptom of their lack of interest in rising to the challenge we face. Their argument that more research had to be done on what a carbon tax increase would deliver was just ridiculous. That move has been more studied than any of the other measures introduced today.

The truth is it was scrapped because both Fine Gael and the Independent Alliance want to gain seats in rural Ireland at the next election. They calculated that binning the tax increase would make them look good to that constituency.

They are blind to the fact that going for a green economy is going to be good for rural Ireland. If the fear is that rural households would have to pay more then we should address that prospect by rolling out electric vehicle charging points and heat pumps the length and breadth of the country. That is the best way of protecting the public against fossil fuel price increases which are already happening because of rising global oil and gas markets.

They are sticking to the old ways, ignoring the fact that this will prove more expensive in the end. We have reached the end of the road of climate denialism, even if this budget decided to take us an extra unwelcome mile.

‘A bad day for Ireland’ 

The new National Development Plan Project Ireland 2040 is the embodiment of what is going wrong. It continues the old development model of building more motorways and national roads, which will only encourage more car use and sprawl. We do not have a single major public transport project under construction, while ten new national roads are being built. For all the talk about promoting cycling and walking there is only one cycling project being rolled out anywhere in the country. More schoolgirls are driving themselves to school than are cycling themselves there. That is the future we are creating in real time.

The plan also says that by 2021 we will be deep retrofitting 45,000 houses a year. With only two years to go to that date, only a handful of houses are currently being upgraded. The same plan says that by 2030 we would have 500,000 electric vehicles on the road but as every existing EV driver knows, we need better charging infrastructure to turn the ambition into a reality. Not a word about that in the Budget today.

The Minister did say that the government’s plan would reduce emissions by 2030 but the Environment Protection Agency says we will be nowhere near meeting our targets. Project Ireland 2040 was not even assessed for its climate effect before it was agreed.

The government and its public servants freeze like rabbits in headlights when you ask them what additional measures they will introduce so we avoid massive climate fines. This Budget did nothing to answer that question. It was a shameful day for Fine Gael and a bad day for Ireland on climate change.

Eamon Ryan is the leader of the Green Party 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eamon Ryan  / TD and leader of the Green Party
@EamonRyan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Budget 2019: Here are the main points you need to know
    110,765  120
    2
    		Dublin model under garda probe for stashing Kinahan-linked drug money
    100,783  30
    3
    		Met Éireann warns of 'ferocious looking beast' as storm expected to hit overnight on Thursday
    72,807  28
    Fora
    1
    		Budget 2019: These are all of the key developments as they happened
    685  0
    2
    		'A black day for Irish tourism': Restaurants have called for Shane Ross's head
    597  0
    3
    		Budget 2019: Here's everything you need to know about today's announcement
    593  0
    The42
    1
    		New man in charge! Kerry confirm appointment of Keane as senior football boss
    25,236  13
    2
    		'One-punch fatality' a prospect with the current run of GAA club match violence
    18,584  48
    3
    		What a strike! Bohemians centre back scores goal-of-the-season contender from 40 yards
    15,774  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rebecca Humphries says Seann Walsh branded her 'a psycho' when she questioned his behaviour
    5,288  0
    2
    		'Sally Rooney's gives a perfect insight into the expectations placed on women when it comes to sex'
    5,173  0
    3
    		Busy Philipps said James Franco 'threw her flat on her back' while filming Freaks and Geeks... it's The Dredge
    4,251  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Majority of Northern Irish leave voters put Brexit above peace process
    Majority of Northern Irish leave voters put Brexit above peace process
    Scotland should have its own backstop deal, says Nicola Sturgeon
    'The serving and sacrifice Irish soldiers put in during the Troubles - it has never been recognised'
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ to recruit 800 new officers with â¬60 million funding increase
    Gardaí to recruit 800 new officers with €60 million funding increase
    Garda investigation launched after threat to carry out shooting at north Dublin school
    Dublin model under garda probe for stashing Kinahan-linked drug money
    DUBLIN
    1,000 home development gets the green light in south county Dublin
    1,000 home development gets the green light in south county Dublin
    Woman injured after man hijacks car at St James's Hospital
    Missing man found after appeal
    CORK
    Cash and gold coins found during search over â¬3.5 million fraudulent claims
    Cash and gold coins found during search over €3.5 million fraudulent claims
    Cork local investigated over hacking of council's parking app
    Gardaí arrest woman (40s) in connection with Macroom stabbing

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie