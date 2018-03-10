  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 10 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Facebook post led classic story of wronged ex and new girlfriend to the defamation courts

Annoyed with your ex? Avoid posting on Facebook, writes Simon Carty.

By Simon Carty Saturday 10 Mar 2018, 9:30 AM
3 hours ago 15,531 Views 20 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3888263
Simon Carty Specialist entertainment and media lawyer

AN INTERESTING DECISION from the Court of Appeal in the UK delivered just before Valentine’s Day should make people think twice before posting on Facebook … especially when it concerns their ex.

The case in question is Stocker v. Stocker – where a husband sued his wife for defamation.

It’s a classic story of a wronged ex and a new girlfriend – but the attempt by the wronged ex to connect with the new girlfriend on Facebook means this story ended in the defamation courts.

Facts of the case:

After 13 years of marriage and one child, the Stockers separated and acrimoniously divorced.

In early December 2012, not long after the separation, the ex-wife sends a friend request to her estranged husband’s new girlfriend, Ms Bligh, and the new girlfriend accepted her as a friend.

The estranged wife managed not to post anything on the girlfriend’s Facebook page for a whole three weeks but when she did, it was electric.

Immediately the girlfriend asked the ex-wife to phone her, implying that she shouldn’t be posting material which was defamatory on the Facebook wall, but the ex-wife persisted:

I hear you two have been together for two years? If so, you might like to ask him who was in bed with him the last time he was arrested.

This was one of the least offensive things that the ex-wife posted on the Facebook wall.

The ex-husband sued her for defamation.

There was no question that the matters complained of were defamatory – they were (generally) untrue and had a profound effect on the ex-husband’s character.

The businessman won the original libel case against his ex-wife at the High Court in London in 2016.

Facebook libel claim Ronald Stocker leaving the Royal Courts of Justice, London Source: Anthony Devlin

However, the ex-wife then raised an issue that the Court of Appeal had to address.

Who is responsible?

The ex-wife claimed that she thought that the messages were private as Facebook allows users to set their wall posts as private.

However, the exchanges between the ex-wife and the girlfriend which were posted on the girlfriend’s Facebook wall were accessible to her Facebook friends.

Evidence was given by at least three individuals that had seen the posts.

The ex-wife argued she was not responsible for the publication of her posts as they were put on the girlfriend’s Facebook wall. She argued that the girlfriend was responsible for the publication and should have ensured that the settings were set to private.

Facebook libel claim Nicola Stocker leaving the Royal Courts of Justice, London Source: PA Archive/PA Images

The Court of Appeal held that any person who puts a comment on a Facebook wall was publishing it to any friend who may access it.

The fact that the girlfriend could have altered her Facebook setting to inhibit access to the exchange by her friends did not absolve the ex-wife from the obligation to take reasonable steps to ensure privacy.

Unless the ex-wife had asked the girlfriend to confirm that the exchange would be private she had no right to presume that it would be and is liable for the consequences.

No different to public noticeboard

The Court of Appeal found that there was no obligation on the girlfriend to privatise her Facebook wall.

Facebook libel claim Deborah Bligh leaves the Royal Courts of Justice, London Source: PA Archive/PA Images

The judgment said that the comments on the girlfriend’s Facebook wall were no different in substance or in principle than putting up a notice on a conventional noticeboard accessible to third parties.

The ex-wife used what she knew to be a “semi-public mode” of publication to make remarks to the girlfriend that were accessible to others and she was the originator of the libel.

She was either aware that the Facebook page she was posting on was accessible to the public, or at least she had some concerns that it was semi-public, but she posted regardless.

As a result of this the ex-wife was found to be liable and lost the appeal.

In this case the ex-husband waived any damages but media reports indicate that the ex-wife could be looking at legal costs of more than €220,000.

What’s the lesson?  

Whether it’s as personal as the new girlfriend of an ex or as public as the comment section of a famous celebrity fan page – make sure what your post is not defamatory.

It must be true and not damaging to someone’s reputation, but almost more importantly do not assume that your comment will not be seen be members of the public.

It might seem self-evident but it is now a matter of law that you are answerable for your comments, you are responsible for what you publish on Facebook or elsewhere.

Simon Carty is a partner and head of the Media Law Department at Crowley Millar Solicitors and is a member of the production team for the Mrs Browns Boys TV series.

Click here for more articles by Simon Carty. 

Read: Female Indian doctor attacked and Nigerian UCD student lost eye: Ireland’s unwelcoming 1960s>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Simon Carty  / Specialist entertainment and media lawyer

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Glenda Gilson's parents lose Dublin home due to debt
188,984  127
2
'Any possibility of a threesome?' - Blane McIlroy tells rape trial of 4am text to Paddy Jackson
101,700  0
3
A young girl has died in suspected meningitis outbreak
96,876  12
Fora
1
'I remember seeing the cracks appearing in 2005 - property prices just didn't add up'
426  0
2
A court has cleared the way for pubs to trade into the early hours of Good Friday
166  0
3
'Universities are criticised for taking in too many foreign students – but we want even more'
51  0
The42
1
'There are people coming from New Zealand and Australia to get their caps'
36,992  6
2
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
24,786  9
3
As it happened: Dundalk vs Cork City, Airtricity League Premier Division
23,800  33
DailyEdge.ie
1
What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
8,082  3
2
Here's why I am obsessed with Hugh Grant's extremely eventful 2010s
6,155  0
3
10 of the weirdest Dear Deidre problems ever shared
5,289  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man who robbed three shops in Dublin with a blood-filled syringe jailed for four and a half years
Man who robbed three shops in Dublin with a blood-filled syringe jailed for four and a half years
Glenda Gilson's parents lose Dublin home due to debt
Former RTE producer Kieran Creaven sentenced to 18 months for child sex offences
HSE
'I could never work again after I got sick, that really affected me'
'I could never work again after I got sick, that really affected me'
School principal speaks of 'terrible tragedy' after young girl dies from suspected meningitis
HSE paramedic changes plea to guilty over assaulting two female students by putting them in choke hold
GARDAí
Four arrested as gardaÃ­ say they've foiled a potential gangland hit in Dublin's inner city
Four arrested as gardaí say they've foiled a potential gangland hit in Dublin's inner city
Driver dies after car collides with articulated truck in Cavan
€60,000-worth of cannabis from Thailand seized in Tralee
DUBLIN
Water restrictions scaled back but will be in place from 8pm to 6am over the weekend
Water restrictions scaled back but will be in place from 8pm to 6am over the weekend
Students' exam fee protest shuts down access to Book of Kells
Dublin without All-Star defender for Kerry clash as one-match ban upheld

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie